Blake Shelton marks end of an era in reflective message - and fans are sad! The Voice star is counting down to his last season

Blake Shelton is a much-loved star who has been a coach on The Voice since the very first season in 2001.

And 23 seasons later, the country star is leaving the popular NBC show, and he is feeling quite emotional about it.

The award-winning singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of himself sitting in the iconic judges' chair, alongside a bittersweet message.

VIDEO: Blake Shelton and Gwen Shelton's love story

Loading the player...

"Man, I'm really going to miss this chair," he wrote. Fans were quick to reply telling them they wished he was staying, with one writing: "The Voice won't be the same without you," while another wrote: "Cannot believe you are leaving that chair, you are going to be missed!"

The Voice's official Instagram also replied with a sad face emoji. The award-winning singer revealed that he was leaving The Voice back in October in a lengthy Instagram post.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's sons face challenging time in family as fans send support

MORE: Gwen Stefani expands her family as she introduces adorable new additionMORE: Gwen Stefani expands her family as she introduces adorable new addition

It read: "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23.

Blake Shelton is feeling bittersweet about leaving The Voice

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

MORE: Gwen Stefani's pregnancy remarks - all she has said about having Blake Shelton's baby

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's joint net worth is mind-blowing

The star continued: "I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers - the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.

The Voice is where Blake Shelton met Gwen Stefani

"Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!"

MORE: Gwen Stefani twins with rarely seen family member in gorgeous photo

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares 'incredible' news as fans rush to congratulate her

Blake later revealed that one of the reasons he was stepping away from The Voice was so that he could focus on being a stepparent. He is a doting stepfather to Gwen Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," he recently told People. "For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.