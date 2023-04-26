Ryan Gosling shares major insecurities over his buzziest role yet

Ryan Gosling recently revealed his initial doubts about embracing his character Ken in the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

During CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, writer-director Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, and Ryan, 42, provided a sneak peek into the film, where the actor candidly shared his concerns about playing the iconic Ken, Barbie's male companion based on the Mattel toy.

MORE: Eva Mendes shares rare glimpse of life with daughters with Ryan Gosling

MORE: Eva Mendes shares sweet selfie with mom as she gives family update

The La La Land star confessed to the audience at Warner Bros. Pictures' presentation: "I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."

Ryan humorously described his transformation for the role, saying: "It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs, and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach."

He continued: "It came on like a light scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?'"

The husband of Eva Mendes praised his fellow cast members and filmmakers, adding: "To work with this group — they're all brilliant, and it was so exciting, and then to be conjured in such a way was really special."

WATCH: Ryan Gosling in Barbie

MORE: Eva Mendes gushes over Ryan Gosling's new Gucci campaign

Ryan’s casting as Ken has generated significant interest during the film's production, and he has often referred to his "Ken-ergy" throughout the process.

The official full-length trailer for Barbie was released earlier this month, showcasing Robbie as the iconic blonde and Gosling as Ken, along with several other Barbies and Kens.

The film's official Instagram account also unveiled character posters, revealing the roles of each cast member. Fans can expect Barbie to hit theaters on July 21.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.