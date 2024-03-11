Ryan Gosling's mom wows in cut-out dress as Barbie star brings entire family to the Oscars

Ryan Gosling has been gearing up for the 2024 Oscars since finding out he had been nominated for Best Actor, and he ensured it was a night to remember for the entire family!

The Hollywood star was joined by three plus ones at the Academy Awards - his sister Mandi Gosling, and parents Donna Gosling, and Valerio Attanasio.

The family genes are certainly strong too, as the actor looks identical to his sister.

Ryan looked smart dressed in a black suit, while his sister wowed in a figure-hugging gold and black gown.

Ryan's mom looked stylish in a cut-out dress teamed with a pink bag, while his dad was dapper in a classic tuxedo.

© Jeff Kravitz Ryan Gosling turned up to the Oscars with his entire family

Ryan is nominated for his role in Greta Gerwig's film, Barbie, where he played Ken alongside Margot Robbie's Barbie, and fellow nominee America Ferrera, who played Gloria. She is up for Best Supporting Actress.

Missing from the red carpet was Ryan's longtime, Eva Mendes, who stated early into awards season that she wasn't planning to walk the carpet.

© Christina House Ryan with his mom, dad, and sister

Nonetheless, Eva made sure to show her support for the actor, sharing a photo backstage at the Oscars, while posing in Ryan's dressing room as he prepared for his big night.

Ryan being supported by his entire family on Oscars night would have meant the world to him. He has been seen attending the various Barbie premieres and mainstream award ceremonies solo, skipping the carpet himself several times to make an appearance directly at the ceremony.

© Kevin Winter Ryan's family sat with him and his fellow Barbie nominee America Ferrera

Ryan and Eva are doting parents to daughters Esmerelda, nine, and Amada, seven, but the protective parents prefer to keep them out of the spotlight.

Until he met Eva, parenthood wasn't on Ryan's mind, but that quickly changed. He told GQ in 2023 that he "wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her."

© Getty Images Ryan Gosling and his sister

Since having kids, Ryan has become a dedicated father as he also told the magazine he took on the role of Ken in 2022's blockbuster Barbie after seeing his daughters' treatment of the doll.

"I did see him [Ken], like, face down in the mud outside one day, next to a squished lemon, and it was like, 'This guy’s story does need to be told,' you know?"

Ryan's daughters will no doubt be rooting for their dad, but they aren't the only Hollywood children rooting for him. Fellow Oscar nominee Emily Blunt recently revealed that her daughters, Hazel and Violet, are also hoping Ryan will win.

© Getty Images Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling later had fans in stitches on stage at the Oscars

The star joined MTV's Josh Horowitz for a taping of his Happy Sad Confused podcast at the 92nd Street Y in New York, which was attended by HELLO!, and revealed that her daughters are big fans of the actor.

"Ryan Gosling, I mean, he reigns supreme in our house," Emily shared. She added that her daughters were massive fans of not only the actor, who stars opposite Emily in the upcoming The Fall Guy, but also of Barbie.

© Photo: Getty Images Eva and Ryan are notoriously private about their relationship

"I had to go last week and do a bit of press for The Fall Guy, and it was a trip that we hadn't planned," she recalled. "So I said to the girls, 'You know who's to blame for this?... Ken!'"

The audience began to laugh, as Emily continued: "And my kids were like, 'Really?' So they started singing, 'I blame Ken!'" Although Violet came to the Barbie star's defense.

"My little one, who's particularly in love with him, was like, 'I mean I don't really want to blame Ken, because I love him so much.' It was very cute!" While they haven't yet met Ryan, Emily reiterated that "they want to… bad."

Hilariously, Emily and Ryan both went on stage together to pay tribute to stunt men in Hollywood, and Emily didn't waste any time in roasting Ryan, joking that Oppenheimer had swept Barbie under the carpet this awards season.

