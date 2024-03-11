Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s war of the words onstage at Oscars 2024 is everything - details

At the 2024 Oscars, Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling, co-stars in the upcoming movie The Fall Guy, took a moment to address what many have termed the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon—referencing the buzz around their respective movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, which were last year's cinematic talk of the town.

Their interaction saw a lighthearted war of words, as they navigated the so-called rivalry between the two blockbuster films.

Ryan opened the dialogue with a nod to the competitive spirit that had been a focal point of the award season, saying: "I’m just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry aside."

Emily, with a touch of humor, pointed out the one-sided nature of this rivalry, especially considering the award season's outcomes.

She quipped: “The way this award season has turned out, it wasn’t that much of a rivalry. Just let it go!,” highlighting Oppenheimer’s notable achievements and the surprising omission of Barbie's Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie from the nomination lists.

Ryan graciously acknowledged the success of Oppenheimer, offering congratulations. However, Emily playfully countered, suggesting Oppenheimer benefitted from the massive summer success of Barbie, saying: “But I think I kind of figured out why it’s called Barbenheimer and not Oppenarbie. You’re on the tail end because you rode Barbie’s coattails all summer.”

The exchange grew more dramatic as Emily retorted to Ryan's explanation with: “Thanks for Kens-plaining that to me, all right,” and playfully criticized, “Mr. I need to paint my abs on to get nominated! You don’t see Robert Downey doing that.”

This remark, filled with humor and wit, elicited roaring laughter from the audience, underscoring the camaraderie and friendly banter between the two stars.

As Ryan feigned outrage over Emily's comments, jokingly yelling: "You're kidding!" the duo skillfully steered the conversation towards a more serious and heartfelt acknowledgment of the stunt performers' community in the film industry.

Their upcoming film, The Fall Guy, set for release on May 3, pays homage to this often overlooked but essential part of cinematic creation.

In the movie, Ryan portrays a stunt performer named Colt Seavers, and Emily plays the director of a science fiction blockbuster.

The plot thickens as they find themselves entangled in a criminal conspiracy while completing the movie.

Ryan and Emily used their Oscar stage moment to shine a light on the stunt community, describing them as "the unsung heroes" of the industry.

Ryan remarked, "We're here to celebrate the stunt community; they've been such a crucial part of our industry since the beginning of cinema."

