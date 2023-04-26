Nicole Scherzinger looks flawless in intimate sun-soaked photos

The Masked Singer judge has been holidaying in the Turks and Caicos Islands

Nicole Scherzinger has once again shared a series of envy-inducing photos on Instagram, giving fans an insight into her glorious sun-soaked holiday.

However, rather than lapping up the warmer climes on the beach, the 44-year-old was seen wrapped up in a fluffy bathrobe while watching the sunset on a luxury yacht. "I got a handful of sunshine," she gushed in the caption, quickly prompting a flurry of messages from fans.

"You are the sunshine," remarked one fan, while another stated: "Looking gorgeous." A third post read: "Beautiful." The star, who is in a relationship with former rugby player Thom Evans, sure knows how to get pulses racing.

Just a few days prior, Nicole channelled her inner mermaid in the Turks and Caicos Islands as she frolicked in stunning waters against an idyllic sunset backdrop.

The Pussycat Dolls star delighted her 5.7 million followers with a playful clip, in which she rocked a stunning tropical-print bikini and flowing silk kaftan. Nicole's colourful string swimwear looked phenomenal on her feminine silhouette, whilst her raven hair fell past her shoulders in beachy waves.

© Getty Nicole is in a relationship with Thom Evans

"Are you having any fun this weekend!? Tell me what you're up to!" Nicole penned in the caption of her video. Take a look at her bombshell bikini moment in the clip below…

The American star is no doubt enjoying the holiday with her boyfriend Thom. The couple made their relationship official in January 2020, and they are clearly going from strength to strength. They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

When they rang in their one-year anniversary, Thom dedicated a short but very sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light." She immediately wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

