Nicole Scherzinger shares update on romance with Thom Evans – and we didn't see this coming The Pussycat Dolls singer confirmed her relationship with Thom in 2020

Nicole Scherzinger is having the time of her life traveling the world for a series of spectacular performances lately, that is when she's not filming Fox's The Masked Singer.

The singer is currently Down Under, making the best of her life spent by the water in some spectacular swimsuits as she has frequently shown on social media.

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger shows off her insanely toned figure in white bikini

However, her main reason for being there was for a show-stopping set at Sydney WorldPride earlier in the month, and she was joined by a beloved face.

In the midst of her performance, she welcomed her boyfriend Thom Evans on stage, who seemed quite taken with the flashing colors and loud music at first, being led to a chair as Nicole then sang directly to him.

Her back-up dancers then pulled off his multi-colored shirt, leaving him shirtless and just wearing his matching shorts as the crowd screamed.

Nicole continued building up the moment, laying on his lap, continuing to sustain her strong vocals all the while.

Nicole was joined by boyfriend Thom for her Sydney Pride concert

Eventually, Thom fully leaned into the mood, getting up to join her as the song built in tempo, topping it all off by tearing off his shorts into a matching speedo, dancing and cheering with the crowd and stage full of performers.

Nicole then let him exit the stage, but not before a quick kiss, which fans found adorable, and she teased it in a post she shared as a "special performance."

The TV judge and her Scottish boyfriend first confirmed their relationship in 2020 and have been going strong since, frequently vacationing together and effectively managing busy schedules that sometimes take them to opposite ends of the globe.

The Pussycat Dolls star couldn't help feeling emotional about the experience on social media as she reflected on her performance and overall Sydney trip, sharing a post that read: "It was such an honor and a blast to rock Bondi Beach last week at the first ever Sydney WorldPride!

She spoke of her gratitude for being in that space

"Thank you to all my beautiful dancers, to @camillawithlove for making us look iconic, to @crownsydney for hosting us and most importantly to the LGBTQIA+ community…I love you so much!"

