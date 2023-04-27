Gisele Bündchen makes $1milion donation to Miami women’s shelter

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has made a significant donation of $1million to the Lotus House, the largest women's shelter in the country, to help fund a "state-of-the-art facility centered around the needs of the community's youth" according to the Miami Herald.

The Miami-based residential facility serves over 1,550 homeless women and children annually, and Bündchen's contribution will also further the organization's mission to prevent homelessness in South Florida.

"Building a solid community for children is so important, especially for those who are vulnerable and in need," said the mom-of-two, who split from her ex-husband Tom Brady in October.

"Like everything in life, it takes a seed of an idea for something to grow. The benefits of play include physical fitness, social interactions, cognitive development, self-confidence, and overall well-being. All these elements build a strong foundation for growth."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined Bündchen in the donation ceremony, and the two were seen wearing pink helmets with shovels in their hands.

The Lotus House provides free transitional housing and wrap-around support services with access to a wide range of resources to approximately 520 women, youth, and children daily.

The group serves women who are homeless due to domestic violence, untreated medical or mental illness, disability, or economic reasons.

The organization even has a special maternity wing for homeless pregnant women and their infants. Educational workshops such as creative writing, yoga, dance, and art are also provided.

The Lotus House's founder, Constance Collins, opened the doors to the shelter in 2006 with 34 shelter beds before expanding with the larger Lotus Village in 2018.

The runway queen founded the Luz Foundation in 2017, which provides grants and support to young girls.

"My life is devoted to this," she said in a 2015 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I know from the outside that people think: 'This girl just poses for pictures.' But in my head, I'm thinking the whole time: 'Okay, if I take this job, then I can have more money to put into this.' So that's what I'm doing because that's [why] God gave me to do what I can do, right?"

In October 2021, Gisele spoke about creating the Luz Alliance Fund to "help the most vulnerable families in Brazil during the pandemic."

"I am thrilled that together we raised over R$ 7.7 million funds that directly supported more than 143,000 people to date," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"This was only possible because of every person who worked in and out of the 40 organizations supported by the Luz Alliance Fund."

Gisele encouraged her followers to "keep this chain of solidarity and collaboration" going, highlighting that "every action and every donation count, and generosity only generates more generosity.

Together we are stronger, and there is nothing we can't do." The supermodel's act of kindness is a shining example of how a small gesture can make a big difference in people's lives.

