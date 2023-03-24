Gisele Bundchen shares 13-year-old son Benjamin's struggle with bullying

Gisele Bundchen, the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel, recently opened up about her 13-year-old son Benjamin's experiences with bullying in Boston for not wanting to follow in his father Tom Brady's footsteps on the football field.

While her stepson Jack, whose mother is Bridget Moynahan, has already begun quarterbacking for his high school football team, Gisele told Vanity Fair that Benjamin prefers "non-ball" sports, such as surfing, jujitsu, and skiing, as well as drawing on his iPad.

Gisele expressed concern about the immense athletic pressure placed on a child who is the offspring of one of the greatest NFL players of all time.

She mentioned a specific incident of bullying that took place after one of Benjamin's baseball games, though she did not elaborate on the details.

Tom Brady has previously spoken about how his firstborn, Jack, "loves sports" while Benjamin "likes different things."

Tom, in a 2019 Men's Health interview, shared that he had initially assumed Benjamin would be like Jack, wanting to play football at his alma mater, the University of Michigan.

Tom Brady has revealed Benjamin "likes different things"

But he had to accept that his younger son was simply not interested. When he tried to push Benjamin into playing, Gisele told him, "Would you effing understand that your son is different?"

Tom recalled his initial reaction, "What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do."

However, he eventually embraced his son's unique interests, saying, "The reality is that Benny just likes different things.

And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time."

Gisele divorced Tom in 2022

The couple, who met in the mid-2000s and began dating in 2007, got engaged in January 2009 and married just one month later.

After over a decade together, rumors of marriage problems surfaced, and following Tom's decision to un-retire from football for one last season with the Buccaneers, the couple finalized their divorce in 2022.

Despite their split, Gisele has expressed her desire for her children to respect their father and his decisions.

Tom now retired for the second time, also opened up about co-parenting during an episode of his Let's Go! podcast, stating that his main focus is on the well-being of his children.

Meanwhile, Gisele has been linked to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente and billionaire developer Jeffrey Soffer as she embraces her new single life.

