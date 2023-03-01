Gisele Bündchen inspires fans with message about going through 'challenging' and 'intense' times post-split The Brazilian supermodel split from Tom Brady in October of 2022

Gisele Bündchen has had a tumultuous past couple of months since her shocking divorce from Tom Brady.

However, now she is carving out space for herself to breathe through it all and take care of herself.

The supermodel – who split from the NFL legend in October 2022 – shared an inspirational message with her fans about remaining hopeful amid challenges, taking care of one's health, and ignoring the noise when things get "intense."

WATCH: Gisele Bundchen shows off insane abs while partying with friends

Loading the player...

MORE: Gisele Bündchen is totally unrecognizable in whimsical dress following Tom Brady split

Gisele took to Instagram and opened up to fans about how she stays grounded, sharing a photo of herself wearing a gray workout set, her blonde hair in a braid while she did some yoga, against a serene beach background.

However, the mom to Benjamin and Vivian first maintained in her caption: "Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise," adding: "It's about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions."

MORE: Tom Brady shares glimpse of ski vacation with kids as Gisele Bündchen arrives in Brazil for Carnival

She explained: "When life gets challenging, always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."

The star is making sure she is getting in some self-care time

Gisele further said: "It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise," and insisted: "Awareness is key."

DISCOVER: T.J. Holmes can't contain himself as Amy Robach rocks tiny bikini in Mexico

DISCOVER: Hoda Kotb's Today absence continues - where is the Today with Jenna and Hoda star?

She opened up the motivational conversation to her millions of followers, asking them: "What energy [are you] nurturing?"

Gisele recently spent time in her native Brazil for Carnival

The Brazilian model concluded with a hopeful reminder, adding: "Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!" next to some sparkle emojis and a praying hands emoji.

Fans were quick to praise her for the inspiring message and expressed their gratitude over it, taking to the comments section under the post and writing: "Woman you have inspired a generation! And I'm not talking about beauty or work, I'm talking about environmental awareness and the search for self-knowledge. Thanks for sharing light," and: "Impossible not to love all you are and what you bring!" as well as: "You are pure inspiration! Thank you for always helping me with your words."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.