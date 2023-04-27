Angelina Jolie's eldest son Maddox, 21, looks unrecognisable as he visits White House

Angelina Jolie and her eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt made a rare public appearance together on Wednesday for a very special mother-son date - at a White House state dinner. The pair were guests at an event hosted by US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

The dinner celebrated "the 70th anniversary of the U.S.–ROK alliance", and saw guests treated to an incredible music performance which you can see below. The duo dressed to the nines for the soirée, with Angelina donning a gorgeous ethereal white dress and matching vintage Chanel jacket, and her son looking dapper in a black suit, which he paired with a long black coat.

Angelina Jolie and son Maddox treated to incredible performance at the White House

Maddox, who has loved experimenting with his look over the years, was nearly unrecognisable with his new shaggy hairstyle.

The 21-year-old, who was adopted by Angelina from Cambodia in 2002, is very familiar with South Korea after studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul.

© Getty Images Maddox showed off a new hair style at the event

Explaining their joint appearance at the event, a source close to the actress told PEOPLE, "Asia-America relations are important to Angelina's family. She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years. Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul."

Maddox first moved to Seoul in 2019 but was forced to return home to California when the pandemic began in 2020. He continued lessons online, and had to become a "night owl" - as his lessons remained on Korean time.

© Getty Images Angelina and Maddox, 21, were dressed to the nines for the lavish affair

"He had to stay back from Korea. He's going online, and so I think he starts at 6pm at night," Angelina told Extra that year.

Maddox eventually returned to South Korea in March of 2021 after a year of remote learning.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox arrive for a State Dinner US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden

Angelina previously gushed over her son's ambitious academic pursuits to PEOPLE in 2019, telling the publication that she is "nothing but proud" of him.

© Getty Images Angelina and her children, Shiloh, Zahara, Angelina, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox at the The Eternals UK Premiere in 2021

She added: "I look forward to all he will do."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.