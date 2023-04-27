Exclusive: Strictly's Katya Jones reveals 'husband hunt' is on with Aimee Fuller after ex Neil's baby news

Strictly Come Dancing professional, Katya Jones, and snowboarding star, Aimee Fuller, revealed they are set on finding husbands just weeks after Katya's ex and Aimee's best friend Neil Jones revealed he is expecting his first child.

Chatting exclusively to HELLO! at a special screening for episode five of Hunted on Tuesday, Katya and Aimee revealed one of the biggest lows of their joint stint on the show was that they failed to pick up a husband on the way!

The best friend duo are set on finding husband

Athlete Aimee explained: "The biggest low was that we didn't find husbands. We thought we'd maybe have a little bit more time to explore and we did pack our heels actually just in case you know, always prepared.

Katya chimed in, confirming she was prepared to meet a new man during the filming process, adding: "I don't know if you noticed we had no tent but we had high heels."

The duo teamed up for their stint on Celebrity Hunted

The on and off-screen besties took part in a special series of the Channel 4 programme for StandUp to Cancer.

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills announced their baby news earlier this month

Teasing that they are taking their "husband hunting" very seriously, Amiee added: "You may have heard the term husband hunting get dropped a couple of times definitely something to keep an eye on and something that we are working on, not just in a literal capacity, so watch this space. We can't say too much more, but there is a big project in the works."

Their hilarious revelation comes just weeks after Neil revealed he was expecting his first baby with his Love Island girlfriend, Chyna Mills. Neil also played a part in the special series and was shown on the programme mid-tour with his fellow Strictly Come Dancing castmates as they gave Katya and Aimee refuge during the gruelling process.

Revealing her reaction to Neil's baby news, Katya said: "Neil obviously let me know that he's expecting a baby and I could not be happier."

Aimee added: "I think it's just a testament to the kind of people that both Neil and Katya are, the fact that Neil's family, which is Katya's family were here tonight in the audience supporting it's so wholesome and I think that friendship alone shows the kind of people they are and I'm so grateful to now be a part of that and share those friendships and that's how we met."

Amiee revealed she has been completely welcomed into the Strictly Come Dancing family and commented on the special bond Neil and Katya have since splitting in 2019. "We actually met through Neil. Neil is a really good friend of mine and of course one of Katya's best friends," she explained. "They are, really special people and I've been so welcomed into that and likewise Katya with my friends a lot of my friends were here tonight."

