Helen Flanagan strips down as she poses in the tub for intimate clip

Helen Flanagan is currently wowing during her time on I'm a Celebrity: All-Stars, but as the series is pre-recorded she's back home in Britain, where she shared an intimate video.

During the week, she shared a stunning video where she promoted a new razor from Estrid and as you can see in the video below, she stripped all the way down to promote the brand. She also showed off two daring looks as she prepared for a girl's night in, including an oversized striped shirt that she wore before getting down to the bath.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan nearly bares all for intimate bath video

The second look was a flirty party mini dress that really highlighted her phenomenally toned legs and gorgeous physique. She paired the party dress with a stunning pair of black heels and matching clutch bag.

In her caption, the glamorous mum-of-three penned: "GIRLS! Run don't walk! @heyestrid has landed in @bootsuk in 558 stores nationwide and online. I love @heyestrid it is one of my favourite beauty brands.

"This is the only shaving brand I use as I have really sensitive skin, I love how passionately the brand feels about female empowerment and that the brand is cruelty free, vegan, eco friendly and super pretty. Pop by your nearest @bootsuk and buy a starter kit now! Hurry though, the starter kit has 20% until the 9th of May."

Helen stripped down for her video

Fans went crazy over the video, as one enthused: "I lost what you was saying once you popped those legs out," while a second posted: "Wow just stunning your smile is perfect with that beautiful dress have a wonderful evening."

A third wrote: "Gorgeous dress. I will be having a lookout for that product the next time I am in Boots," while a fourth cautioned: "Watch you don't cut yourself Helen."

Helen is a lover of a mini dress and last week, she donned one of her best ones yet as she made an appearance on Loose Women.

Taking to her Instagram Stories the 32-year-old looked incredibly glam as she styled out a black and white mini dress that highlighted her toned legs.

Helen was ready to go party in the daring look!

The stylish number was paired with a pair of strappy heels alongside a small pendant necklace. Her hair was styled up into a bun, while her makeup highlighted her stunning beauty.

In a simple caption, she shared: "Excited to be on @loosewomen today," as well as tagging where her look and jewellery came from.

During her appearance, the actress discussed her appearance on the 12th series of I'm a Celebrity, where she was eliminated in seventh place.

During her time on the show, Helen was well-known for her bikini-clad showers and being voted by the public to take place in plenty of Bushtucker Trials, which she didn't do too well in.

