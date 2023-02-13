Helen Flanagan stuns in flirty feathered mini dress for special occasion The actress starred on Coronation Street

Helen Flanagan looked sublime in pink as she stepped out for a special 'galentines' evening with a group of close pals.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-three delighted fans with a gorgeous update giving centre stage to her hot pink mini dress – and it's safe to say the star looked sensational.

Helen, 32, looked fabulous in her playful cocktail dress which featured a feathered hemline, a cinched-in waist and oodles of sequins.

Embracing the beloved 'Barbiecore' trend, the former Corrie star teamed her glittering number with a pair of sky-high black heels, a cropped black bomber jacket – which she styled over her shoulders – and a Christian Dior saddle handbag.

Helen showed off her svelte legs

As for hair and makeup, the newly-single mum accentuated her beautiful features with warm bronzer, a plum-hued lip and elegant Hollywood-esque waves.

"Galentines [pink heart emoji] swipe for before [sparkle emoji] lovely stay at the best hotel in Manchester @hotelgotham #giftedstay," Helen noted in her caption.

Her fans went berserk in the comments section, with one penning: "Gorgeous as ever," while a second remarked: "Beautiful as always Helen."

"Love the dress, you look amazing in it," enthused a third, and a fourth simply added: "Absolutely STUNNING," followed by a trio of violet heart emojis.

Helen's glamorous night out comes after the celeb split from her fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair, 33.

The former couple started dating in 2009

She has previously been very open about their relationship on social media and has proceeded to remove most traces of Scott from her Instagram account, including several romantic snaps from family holidays.

The couple's split comes after Helen admitted she had delayed their wedding plans on several occasions. The duo had hoped to tie the knot in 2020 but rearranged it following the outbreak of coronavirus and her sister's wedding.

Helen with her three children

Helen and Scott share three children together: Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and 17-month-old son, Charlie.

On the subject of adding to her brood, Helen told the Express in 2020: "I've always said four but that will probably be too much, so I'll say three. When you have two children, you just love them equally. I would love a girl or boy as long as they're healthy. You're just lucky to carry a baby aren't you?"

