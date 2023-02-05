Helen Flanagan's fans react as she shares results of breast augmentation surgery in before-and-after photos The former Coronation Street actress has been honest about her cosmetic enhancements

Actress Helen Flanagan always looks beautiful but on Sunday, she shared the impact breast enhancement surgery has had on her figure.

The glamorous mum-of-three re-posted an image from the cosmetic surgery company that handled her surgery, showing her before and after the procedure.

In the first photo, Helen wore a gorgeous black-and-gold dress with spaghetti straps and looked away from the camera. In the second, she wore an ab-baring cropped black top that showcased her incredible new cleavage.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan strips down to basics in major self-love declaration

Loading the player...

The picture, initially shared by Pall Mall Cosmetics, was captioned: "Breast Augmentation. Surgeon: Mr Hussain".

A caption alongside the image read: "WOW! We are obsessed with Helen's results by Mr Hussain [star-eyes emoji].

"After breastfeeding her three children Helen wanted to get her boobs looking like they did before, so she came to Pall Mall for Breast Augmentation. Helen opted for 340cc implants which has left her feeling herself again! [heart emojis]…"

Helen re-shared the image to her Instagram Stories

The actress' fans were quick to comment, with their remarks including: "Just stunning, love Helen," "Great result," and: "Really natural result, she looks fabulous". Just a few days ago, Helen showed how she was preparing for Valentine's Day as a single woman following her split from fiancé Scott Sinclair.

MORE: Helen Flanagan is a vision in gorgeous all-black ensemble – photos

SEE: Helen Flanagan poses with 'baby' in heart-melting new video

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share videos of herself posing on the edge of her roll-top bathtub in her stunning marble bathroom while wearing a sleek black underwear set.

Helen has an incredible figure

Helen's high-cut black knickers and seamless bra top emphasised her gym-honed physique and she turned heads when she blew fans a kiss and tucked into a red, heart-shaped box of chocolates.

She said: "So, with Valentine's Day only around the corner, the month of love, the most important and loving relationship you can have, is with yourself".

Putting any speculation about her current romantic life to rest, Helen also declared: "I don't need anyone to write me a Valentine's card to tell me nice things about myself, when I can tell myself!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.