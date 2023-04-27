Naga Munchetty has fans wanting the same thing as she shares breathtaking photo

Naga Munchetty is enjoying a small break from BBC Breakfast and it appears that she's making the most of the beautiful surroundings that she has found herself in.

On Thursday the presenter took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of a sunrise taken before one of her morning jogs, deciding to share the breathtaking photo with fans instead of one of her usual post-workout ones. The rising sun beuatifully illuminated the morning sky and cast a serene reflection on the sea waters below as Naga snapped the image.

In the caption, she joked: "Saw this before my morning run today... an improvement on the sweaty post-work out pic, I think! Happy Thursday."

Although fans gave their support to her normal "sweaty post-work out" pictures, many all wanted to know the same thing, namely when she would be returning to our screens.

One said: "The nations would love to see you back on breakfast tv unless you've retired," while a second shared: "Stunning. Miss seeing you on the breakfast TV."

A third added: "All I want to know is when will we see you back on Breakfast please," and a fourth commented: "Missed you on my telebox!"

Naga captured this beautiful photo

This isn't the first time that Naga has been away from her role on the programme in recent months. The journalist was absent for almost three weeks across February and March, and fans couldn't help but notice, with one person pointing out that the star had been seen on the programme "less and less".

While Naga – who is married to TV director James Haggar – is perhaps best known for keeping viewers up to date with the latest news headlines on Breakfast, and for her impressive interviewing skills, she also hosts a two-hour radio show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Naga usually shares workout posts

Naga's most recent absence comes just weeks after she defended her co-star Nina Warhurst after the expectant mum received criticism from a viewer.

Taking to Twitter, Nina hit back at a negative comment about her hair, which read: "Please do something with your hair. You look a mess! We have to look at you while we are eating our breakfasts, for heaven's sake!"

Posting a screenshot of the message, Nina wrote: "Women who do this to women. Too repulsed by my hair to eat her breakfast, but managing to bang out this vitriol. Apart from anything else I can't bear inaccuracies - I think we can all agree my hair looked [heart hands emoji]."

Naga took to the comments section to show her support for Nina, writing: "It looked fab x."

