BBC Breakfast viewers confused as Naga Munchetty's absence continues The presenter usually hosts the show from Thursday to Saturday

BBC Breakfast viewers were left a little confused on Thursday morning when they tuned in to see Naga Munchetty missing from the red sofa for the third week in a row.

The presenter usually hosts the programme from Thursday to Saturday each week alongside Charlie Stayt but was replaced by business presenter Nina Warhurst.

Naga admits that her day job is 'hard' as she discusses diversity

While Nina is a fan favourite on the show and is often praised for her relatable parenting posts on social media, viewers took to Twitter to ask about Naga's absence.

One person wrote: "#BBCBreakfast Can anyone tell me what's happened to Naga Munchetty?" while another added: "Where is Naga? John is doing a great job, but Naga really puts the interviewee on the spot!"

A third person tweeted: "Where is Naga and Sally at?"

Nina Warhurst stepped in for Naga on Thursday

Naga – who is married to TV director James Haggar – wasn't the only regular presenter missing from their usual spot this week as weekday host Sally Nugent was nowhere to be seen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The mum-of-one usually presents the show alongside Jon Kay from Mondays to Wednesdays each week but was replaced by relief host Tina Daheley and business presenter Nina Warhurst.

While away from the red sofa, Sally celebrated some good news as the BBC Breakfast team received a Sports Journalists' Association award for Best Documentary on Tuesday night.

Naga and Charlie usually host the show from Thursday to Saturday

Taking to Instagram, the journalist revealed that the show, along with former rugby player Rob Burrow, had won the award for their documentary, Rob Burrow: Living with MND.

Marking the occasion on Instagram, Sally shared a photo showing the BBC star holding the trophy alongside her Breakfast co-workers. She wrote in the caption: "Thank you @sjainsta for this. @rob7lindsey and the brilliant @bbcbreakfast team have won Best Documentary for Rob Burrow: Living with MND. It really is a love story."

