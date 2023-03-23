Jane McDonald was made for the beach – and these eight photos prove it Former Loose Women star Jane McDonald loves a beach!

Every year, Jane McDonald gets to travel the world and soak up all it has to offer, and every year we love it when she lets her hair down and head to the beach.

Jane, who is one of the most glamorous women on telly, always has the best outfits when she heads to the sandy shores, be it bold animal-print shirts, luscious beach dresses, or even sensual white gowns that make her resemble a Greek goddess.

If you're anything like us, you'll be equally as obsessed with Jane on the beach, so scroll down as we relive some of the outfit that prove that the travel presenter is the ultimate beach babe.

We start with Jane's most recent beach look, with the presenter looking divine in a blue halterneck top alongside a striking skirt, as she relaxed on a beach chair with the shore stretching out behind her. With her brunette locks styled in her signature look, Jane couldn't help but smile as she joked: "Beach day! Have to love this job!!"

Jane spent a lot of time in the Caribbean during the first part of last year, consistently wowing us with her stunning outfits. This beachside look was one of our favourites, as the 59-year-old went for an animal-print not normally seen: the giraffe. Jane suited the look perfectly, and we love how she went barefoot allowing the sand and sea to get between her toes.

It's not just Caribbean beaches that Jane has enjoyed, as she sunned herself along the Greek coast last April. During a break from filming, the gorgeous Yorkshire-born lass soaked up the sun in the most stunning tan dress with matching flip flops. Her hair was styled as beautifully as ever, and with the sun in her eyes, she wisely brought a pair of sunglasses along with her.

Jane has plenty of iconic looks in her wardrobe, including some bold pattern clashes, like this blocked top provided. Jane looked so elegant in the top, that she paired with some shorts, as she stood along the coastline while promoting her Holidaying with Jane McDonald series back in 2020.

What a dress! Jane looked sensational last year as she wowed in the most beautiful sweeping dress with an eye-catching pattern. She also added a stylish sunhat to the ensemble, and we couldn't help but recall some of our favourite period dramas when she unveiled the look. And in signature Jane style, she carried her sandals with her as she frolicked in the sand.

Jane took a little bit of a walk on the wild side with this look, as the presenter bared her toned legs while relaxing on the side of a pier during a gorgeous sunset. Jane's gorgeous mini dress was the perfect look for her adventure, and she resembled a film heroine as she gazed wistfully out to sea.

Earlier in the year, Jane enjoyed some time in Mexico, and the gorgeous fashionista wowed in a multicoloured shirt as she promoted episodes of her travel show. While the caption teased that she would be riding the waves, she didn't don the wetsuit for her social media, but the dazzling shirt and drop necklace made up for it.

Did somebody order a Greek goddess? For our final look, we cast our minds back to 2019, when Jane shared this spectacular photo. As she was fed grapes by a Greek hunk, Jane resembled a piece of art in a flowing Versace gown that would make even Aphrodite jealous! The epic coastline stretched out behind her as Jane enjoyed her photoshoot.

