Jon Bon Jovi reveals how he really feels about his son's engagement to Millie Brown

Jon Bon Jovi is set to welcome a famous daughter-in-law into his family, and he recently opened up on how he feels about his son’s engagement.

In a recent episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the rock legend confirmed that his 20-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, is engaged to actress Millie Bobby Brown.

When asked about his thoughts on his son getting engaged at such a young age, Jon responded: "I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together."

He went on to share some advice, saying: "I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise."

Jon, who has been married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, since April 1989, mentioned that Jake's siblings are also engaged, and they have all managed to connect with people they truly love.

"So I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with," he said. "And we like 'em all."

The 19-year-old "Stranger Things star," took to Instagram last month to share a sweet black-and-white photo with Bongiovi, showing off a large diamond ring on her finger.

She captioned the picture with lyrics from Taylor Swift's song, "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Millie Bobby Brown and her fiance Jake Bongiovi are making it official

Jake also posted photos from the same shoot, captioning them with the word, "Forever."

Millie revealed in a previous interview with WIRED that she met her fiancé on Instagram. The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2021 and made their red-carpet debut at the BAFTA Awards in March 2022.

In October 2022, at the New York City premiere of Enola Holmes 2, Brown gushed to ET about her relationship with Bongiovi, calling him "pretty unbelievable."

In January, before announcing their engagement, Millie referred to Jake as her: "partner for life."

She posted a series of photos from 2022, including the couple kissing in a photo booth, embracing in a car, and enjoying a snowy adventure on New Year's Day. The post also featured fun snaps with friends and animals.

Millie expressed her gratitude for the past year, writing: "Endlessly in love with the year I've had! Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life.

“Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us let's do it again but better!"

Jake responded in the comments, declaring his love for her with: "Your year babe love you so much."

