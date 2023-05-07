Andy Murray's wife Kim reveals surprising reason she promised to not get pregnant again

The two-time Wimbledon champion and his wife share four children, three girls and a boy

Andy and Kim Murray clearly have lots of fun with their children but raising four kids isn't always easy and the busy mum shared an unexpected downside in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

The 35-year-old gave some behind-the-scenes insights into the experience of renovating her and her husband's £5million Surrey home, revealing that she promised their architect that she wouldn't get pregnant again as she had three babies between the start and end of the project!

In a candid interview with the newspaper, Kim said: "I had to tell the architect I was pregnant three times during the course of the building works.

"The last one we finalise the scheme for the extra guestroom, which we then had to turn into a nursery for Lola. They made me promise not to get pregnant again!"

The project took five years, beginning when the couple's oldest daughter Sofia, now seven, was four months old. The couple also share five-year-old Edie, three-year-old son Teddy, and little Lola, now two.

Kim commented: "It was a big project I worked with an amazing team. The number of decisions I had to make and my ability to make them quickly was learnt during that process."

The mum-of-four, who has a background in painting, has since gone on to work on the renovation of the hotel she and Andy own close to his hometown of Dunblane, Scotland.

Called Cromlix, it's where the pair celebrated their wedding back in 2015 and earlier this year, they announced it would be closing for three months so they could do a full refurbishment and then welcome back guests from around the world.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the pair posted a snap of themselves posing in the snow outside the hotel. "Happy New Year from all of us at Cromlix!" they shared. "Today, we have said goodbye to our final Hogmanay guests and are closing our doors for a 3 month period of refurbishment.

"This house is incredibly special to us and we are so excited for the improvements; we hope you will be too! We will be sure to keep you updated and in the meantime, you can find out more about our plans and why now is the right time for a change at the link in our bio."

Their followers were quick to support the move, with one writing: "Everyone needs a little face-lift now and again. Look forward to visiting again when done."

A second added: "A special place for us, that explains why we can't stay for our anniversary as we usually try to do! Looking forward to seeing the transformations following the renovations," while a third penned: "Looking forward to visiting again - good luck with the renovations."

As well as their children and property investments, Kim and Andy share a passion for tennis, not least because it's how they met.

Kim's father Nigel is a tennis coach, whose friend was coaching Andy back in 2005 when the couple crossed paths at the US Open. Kim was 17 and Andy 18 at the time and they've been together ever since, with the blonde beauty showing her support for her partner from the stands.

