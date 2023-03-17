Andy Murray's wife Kim makes rare comment about 'special wedding memory'

Andy Murray and his wife Kim had one of the happiest days of their lives on 11 April 2015 when they tied the knot after ten years of dating.

The newlyweds held their reception in the halls of Cromlix House hotel, which the pair own. On Friday, the hotel invited followers to ask Kim plenty of questions about the hotel, and unsurprisingly some of them focused on her big day with Andy.

One question asked what her most "special memory" about the property, which is currently undergoing renovations, was, to which she sweetly responded: "Probably getting married here in 2015."

Other questions revolved around whether the property featured tennis courts, which it does, and whether there were any "house pets", although Kim confirmed that they only had a cockerel, which is named Colin.

In the announcement, Kim sat in an elegant room that featured a lavish sofa covered with a floral design and a wooden table with an illusion covering.

On the wall hung paintings depicting gorgeous natural scenes, including one of fields and another of a cove by a beach.

Andy first met his wife Kim at a party for the US Open in 2005. At the time, Kim was travelling with her father, Nigel, who was head of the women's section of the lawn tennis association in England.

Their romance developed quickly but the couple managed to keep it under wraps as they spent time getting to know each other.

Kim was hurtled into the limelight a year later when hopeless romantic Andy won his first tournament in San Jose, California and rushed through the crowds to give his new girlfriend a kiss.

When they married in 2015, Kim was every inch the blushing bride as she stepped out in a bespoke Swarovski crystal-encrusted gown by Jenny Packham.

Kim, who was 27 at the time, arrived at Dunblane Cathedral in a sleek silver vintage car, prompted by loud cheers as she debuted her ivory dress fit for a Queen, which featured a full skirt, elbow-length sleeves and an open V-shaped back.

