Carrie Johnson shares heart-melting glimpse of tousle-haired son Wilf's pre-birthday celebration

Carrie Johnson is gearing up for her oldest son Wilf's birthday as the tousle-haired youngster is about to turn four on Monday.

At the weekend, the little boy not only received the most gorgeous hand-carved present but enjoyed a very special occasion to remember.

The mum-of-three took to her Instagram Stories where she shared the sweetest images of her son enjoying the incredible event.

WATCH: Carrie Johnson reveals son Wilf's incredible birthday gift

As Carrie revealed on the social media site, the little boy was lucky enough to ride in a fire engine for the first time!

Wearing blue jeans with a miniature red helmet and a red and yellow jacket that said "Fire Dept" on the back, Wilf was helped into the vehicle by a firefighter and got to sit at the front.

© Instagram Wilf was excited to ride in a fire engine

Another snapshot showed the tot running alongside the engine, his hair flowing in the wind, as his mum penned: "Just the best day for my soon-to-be 4 year old!"

There were more celebrations to come as the former media official posted a sweet photo of Wilf being cuddled by two of her friends, who she revealed had arrived a day early for the youngster's party.

© Instagram The little boy sitting in a fire engine

Carrie hid her son's face with her caption, as two of her pals held his hands and doted on him. She wrote: "The best godparents are those that accidentally turn up to the party a day early but bring the best cakes and presents @joshjg."

As well as Wilf, Carrie is also a mum to daughter Romy, two, and youngest son Frank, who is nine months old. The Johnsons are also the proud owners of a family of ducks who live in their sprawling almost five-acre family garden.

© Instagram The little boy's godparents dote on him

The pets were a gift from their neighbours shortly after they moved in and Romy and Wilfred are often pictured by their proud mum going down to the pond in the garden.

Last month, Carrie, who is chronicling her parenting journey on Instagram, to her many followers' delight, posted a selection of photos of time with her family over the previous 29 days. Captioned simply "February," several of the images were taken on an enviably sun-soaked tropical holiday.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The busy mum-of-three

One showed two of Carrie's children with their heads close together as daughter Romy, who has beautiful blonde ringlets, posed alongside her baby brother Frank, as he showcased his vibrant red hair.

Other holiday images included Carrie smiling on a boat as she hugged her two sons close to her, a turtle in the sand, and little Wilfred sitting on the trunk of a palm tree, looking out at a gorgeous clear blue ocean in the enviable location.

Carrie with husband Boris

The busy mum also shared some snaps taken closer to home, which showed herself and her children wrapped up warm as they enjoyed walking with their family in the country, and another that appeared to be taken on a windswept British beach on a cool day.

Carrie shares her children with former Prime Minister Boris, although he keeps a low profile when it comes to her social media presence.