Alicia Silverstone celebrates her son Bear’s 12th birthday after admitting they still sleep together

Alicia Silverstone is filled with admiration for how her son Bear is growing up. The 46-year-old Clueless actress recently celebrated her son's 12th birthday by sharing a series of photos from the past few years on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my Bear Blu. I know he won't see this because he doesn't have social media, but I wanted to celebrate him in honor of his bday," the proud mom wrote, adding: "I can't believe he's 12."

Last year, Alicia and Bear were featured in PETA's "Good as Hell" campaign, which encourages people to stop consuming animal products and adopt a vegan diet.

In the campaign video, Silverstone wore a shirt that read, "GO Vegan," while Bear stood next to her in a black shirt featuring a red stop sign with the words "STOP eating animals."

In July, the actress appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast to discuss her vegan lifestyle and the challenges of raising healthy children.

During the conversation, Alicia revealed that she and Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, still sleep together.

She explained that her parenting style is about "following nature."

Pointing out that in a wild setting, leaving a baby separated from its mother would be dangerous, Silverstone believes co-sleeping is a natural choice.

She also described motherhood as "the most precious, most unbelievable experience in this world," adding, "For me, it's so divine."

A few years back Alicia also admitted that she still takes baths with her son.

Sharing the pair's routine in The New York Times, the Clueless star stated:

"My son and I take baths together, and when he's not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting."

She further shared that she has been focused on finding activities to do with Bear, including bouncing on the mini trampoline, dancing or jump roping.

