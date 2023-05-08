Amy Robach's ex Andrew Shue makes rare social media appearance as son shares glimpse of family London trip

The Melrose Place alum was married to the former GMA star for 12 years

Thousands flocked to London over the weekend to enjoy the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, and among the celebrities who made the trip to the British city was none other than Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue.

The actor, who is best known for his role as Billy Campbell on Melrose Place, made a rare and low-key appearance in London, which was revealed in a social media post by his eldest son, Nate Shue.

The star, 56, has three sons with his first wife, Jennifer Haggeney, who he was married to from 1994 until 2009, the same year Amy split from her first husband Tim McIntosh, and a year before the two then tied the knot. Nate, born in 1996, is his oldest son, followed by Aidan, born in 1999, and Wyatt, born in 2004. Meanwhile, their former step-sisters are Ava, born in 2002, and Annalise, born in 2006.

The eldest of the Shue brothers took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close to share a recap of his latest London trip, first sharing a photo along with his two brothers standing among a crowd at a stadium.

Other photos included were of him taking the tube, enjoying a coffee at a bar decked out in Union Jack decor, walks and meals around London, plus a video of the Shue family out at a soccer – football, more accurately – game between Arsenal and Chelsea, which Arsenal won 3-1.

Most notably however was a sweet father-son snapshot of Andrew and Nate, in which they are standing in the crowded hallways of Emirates Stadium, the home stadium of Arsenal Football Club, smiling ear-to-ear, one arm around each other's shoulders, while in their other hand they have matching beer glasses. "A United Kingdom," he simply captioned the post.

© Instagram Andrew took his three sons for a London trip days before the Coronation

Similar to how his father once did, Nate – who graduated from Santa University in 2020, where he majored in Theatre and Communications – is pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, and is getting his moment to shine at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, which starts May 16 and runs through May 27.

He recently shared on Instagram the news that Sense, a movie he co-wrote and stars in, was nominated for a number of awards at Cannes, including Best Student Film, Best Narrative Short, and the Official Selection for Cannes International Shorts 2023.

It's a short directed by Olivia Gill in which he stars as a character named Mac, and per IMDb, the plot reads: "When positive COVID diagnoses leave them isolated in their home, Mac and Nora must lean on each other to hold onto their minds, hearts, and senses."

Careers in acting run in the Shue family, not only because of Andrew and Nate, but because of the Melrose Place actor's sister and Nate's aunt, actress Elisabeth Shue.

© Getty Andrew and Amy with Annalise, Wyatt and Ava in 2017

Elisabeth, who is married to director, producer, and writer Davis Guggenheim, has starred in movies such as Back to the Future plus Back to Future Part II and III, The Karate Kid, Adventures in Babysitting, and most recently as Madelyn Stillwell in the hit Prime Video superhero series The Boys.

© Getty The actor and the news anchor were married for 12 years

© Getty The former couple with Andrew's side of the family, his sister Elisabeth and her husband Davis

© Getty Amy and Andrew's relationship ended after her highly-publicized affair with co-star T.J. Holmes

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. officially left Good Morning America in January

