Drew Barrymore's rarely-seen daughters to see big family change concerning dad Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore's two daughters may not have much of a public life, with the actress actively keeping them away from the spotlight, but their personal life is going through some change.

Olive, ten, and Frankie, nine, are the star's two daughters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, to whom she was married to from 2012 to 2016. Since splitting from Drew – who has previously spoken wonders of co-parenting with her ex – the art consultant, whose father is the former COO of Chanel, has married Allie Michler, a Vogue editor.

The two tied the knot in 2021 with a stunning summer wedding in Nantucket, where both grew up vacationing with their families, and now they are ready to expand their own.

Allie, 36, announced she was expecting her first child with Will, 44, back in February, revealing that the soon-to-be father-of-three will be welcoming his first son very soon, making Frankie a big sister and giving the two girls a new baby brother to gush over.

The Vogue editor first shared the news on her Instagram, when she posted a photo of herself, posing in Central Park during a walk out with the couple's dog, a Bernese Mountain Dog named Archie, cradling her growing bump.

In the photo, she is standing by the Central Park Conservatory Water donning leggings, a bright red sweater, a black puffer jacket and matching knit beanie, and she captioned it with: "The year of boys!!" next to a blue heart emoji.

She was promptly inundated with support from friends and industry colleagues alike, with her sister-in-law, writer Jill Kargman, commenting: "SO excited," while influencer and HBFIT founder Hannah Bronfman, who is expecting her second baby herself, a girl, endearingly wrote: "It's all happening."

She has since shared a slew of bump shots on her social media, including a photo of her outfit for the Met Gala on Monday, March 1st, which honored Karl Lagerfeld and saw plenty of women walk the red carpet in Chanel ensembles, including her sister-in-law Jill, who wore her Chanel wedding dress.

© Getty The first-time mom showcased her growing bump in a Chanel dress at the Met Gala

Allie herself wore Chanel, a black and white gown with a feather embroidered skirt and princess-like puff sleeves. Her father-in-law, Aerie L. Kopelman, stepped down as COO of the luxury fashion house in 2004, though he remains at Chanel as Vice Chairman of the Board. Drew wore custom Chanel for her own wedding to Will, while Allie donned dresses by the brand for her welcome party, bridal lunch, and Sunday brunch dresses, and Oscar de la Renta for her official bridal look.

Though Drew herself didn't publicly congratulate the expecting mom at the time, she has never shied away from gushing over how great she is, on her show The Drew Barrymore Show, and beyond. Speaking with People Magazine at the end of last year when she was their December cover star, the morning show host told the outlet: "Will has his side of the street so beautifully buttoned up with our gorgeous stepmother." She also fondly noted: "Allie is my favorite person. I love her. I love us all being together."

© Getty Will with daughters Olive and Frankie at the screening of The Lego Batman Movie in 2017

She shared the same sentiment during an appearance on Dax Shepard's popular podcast, Armchair Expert, telling the host: "She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader, but I give them space."

The mom-of-two remains close with all of her ex-husband's family – following their divorce, after living in Los Angeles all her life, she moved to New York City so her daughters could be closer to their father – and explained that: "We still do holidays, I still stay at their house. I was like, the divorce is going to happen, but nothing is going to change."

© Getty The former couple started dating in 2011

© Getty Drew, pregnant with her second daughter, at the premiere of Blended in 2014

© Getty The morning show host with her ex and sister-in-law at a New York City event in 2015

© Getty Allie and Will met at a dinner party in NYC and got engaged after a year and a half of dating

