Kim Kardashian often makes the headlines for her gorgeous looks, great fashion choices, and occasional controversies, but as some of you might remember, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also been in the news due to her dedication to qualify as a lawyer.

But what happened to this dream which the 42-year-old reality TV star first revealed in 2019? Did Kim successfully pass her exams and qualify as a lawyer? Or has the star moved on from her desire to represent clients beyond her social ad campaigns? HELLO! has all the details…

Is Kim Kardashian a lawyer now?

No, Kim Kardashian is not yet officially qualified as a lawyer. However, she is well on her way to qualifying, as in 2021, Kim revealed she had passed her baby bar exam. Her journey to this success was not an easy one, however, as it took the budding lawyer four attempts in order to pass.

What is a baby bar exam? What is a baby bar exam? The "baby bar" is a nickname given to the First-Year Law Students' Examination taken by all those studying to become a lawyer with the State Bar of California. Anyone who has completed at least one year of law study can take the exam, which is sat twice a year. The baby bar consists of four one-hour essays and 100 multiple choice questions on the topics of Contracts, Criminal Law, and Torts (Kim's least favorite subject). It is a challenging test, which according to the Californian State Bar's statistics often sees a pass rate of under or around 20%. Those who pass are entitled to continue their studies towards achieving a full law qualification, as The Kardashians star is now doing. To achieve this, Kim will have to pass the Californian Bar Examination in the future.

Kim's first baby bar failure was revealed during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She scored 474 on her exam, which required 560 or more for her to pass. In November 2020 Kim tried again, but this time scored lower: 463.

When the reality star tried again in the summer of 2021, she revealed on the We Are Supported By… podcast: "I think I did well, so if I don't pass, I am going to be so [expletive annoyed] you have no idea." Sadly, Kim was unsuccessful again, but she picked herself up and took the exam again in October 2021, which she discovered she had passed that December.

Taking to Instagram to announce her achievement, Kim inspirationally penned: "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!" In February 2023, another social post, this time from the socialite's Instagram story, revealed that she had begun studying further topics in preparation for the big bar exam, including Constitutional Law and Community Property.

In April 2023, Kim provided a further update on her progress towards achieving her legal qualification. "I'm probably going to take the bar [exam] in February 2025," she told the TIME 100 summit in New York City, admitting nervously: "I think it's like a 36 percent pass rate." But despite the challenge ahead, it seems clear Kim is not a quitter.

Can Kim Kardashian become a lawyer?

Yes, as long as the LA-born model passes her examinations, Kim Kardashian can become a lawyer. This is because California does not require all its hopeful lawyers attend a law school, just as is the case in the states of Washington, Vermont and Virginia too.

With that being said, there are additional hurdles which Kim must pass as a result of her not being educated at a law school. In addition to the examinations which she must take, Kim must also undertake a one-to-two years-long legal apprenticeship as a replacement for the teaching she is missing out on in law school. As a result, The Kardashians star has been studying and working with the attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

Since beginning her studies, Kim has become involved in the advocacy group #Cut50's work to shine a light on issues such as the mass-incarceration crisis in the US. Her and Jessica's work was also featured in the Oxygen two-hour documentary film Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project in 2020.

As Kim's struggles with the baby bar have proven, the reality TV A-lister's journey to becoming a lawyer is not proving an easy one, and will require a great deal of further study and commitment. However, her journey is also far from impossible, and has so far progressed positively over time.

In a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, the TV star rallied against those who've questioned her ability to qualify as a lawyer. "No one's ever really respected a reality star with a sex tape, and I've always had to break through this stigma, and I want to prove this to myself that I can do it," she said, before continuing defiantly: "And, ultimately, [this is] a huge '[expletive] you' to everybody too who thought that I can't grow or move beyond where I was."

What has Kim Kardashian achieved as a lawyer?

Despite not yet having qualified as a fully-fledged lawyer, Kim has already been able to achieve some successes in her legal career. The mom-of-four was first inspired to pursue a career in law after successfully helping to free a grandmother, Alice Marie Johnson, from a life sentence in prison from a 1997 non-violent drug charge.

Since then, through her work alongside Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, the model and TV star has continued to advocate for prison reform, and uses her huge platform to bring attention to issues within the system. She also partnered with Lyft to help individuals who have recently left prison to secure jobs and get re-integrated into society.

Despite a long wait to pass her baby bar exams, the A-lister's efforts were rewarded with more than just a pass mark. One of her essays was revealed to have been a top scoring answer on the paper, and was selected for featuring as a model answer to give to those studying for the next baby bar exam.

Kim remains committed to gaining her qualification in order to continue working hard for good causes, as she told Hong Kong Vogue in April 2022: "I'm very passionate about Criminal Justice Reform and I want to advocate for those who I feel they were wrongfully convicted," she said. "I dream of one day creating a successful law firm."

