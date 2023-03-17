Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson celebrate Kurt Russell's birthday with sweet video Kate shared a video of her daughter wth Kurt

Goldie Hawn and her famous kids are paying tribute to the "man in my life", her partner Kurt Russell, who celebrated his 72nd birthday on March 17.

The pair have been together over 40 years, and in honor of Kurt's big day, Goldie shared a sweet snap in which she gives a worthy side eye as Kurt cracked himself up laughing.

"Happy birthday to the wacky man in my life! I love you baby," she captioned the post, which her son Oliver Hudson was quick to comment on. "Sums up your entire 40 years of togetherness," he quipped before adding: "Love this pic!'

"Always a double fun day in our family! St Patrick’s day and Pa’s birthday!" Kate Hudson captioned a video of Kurt and his granddaughter, which you can see below.

"Love this man so much! How about some birthday love for Kurt! Happy Birthday Pa!"

During their four decades together, the couple have raised a brood of offspring including Oliver and Kate, from Goldie's first marriage to Bill Hudson, Kurt's son, Boston, from a previous relationship and their shared son, Wyatt.

The actors started dating in 1983, although they were already friends before then; Goldie met Kurt for the first time when they were both filming the 1968 Disney musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.

The couple then reconnected years later while filming another movie together, Swing Shift.

Goldie and Kurt are immensely proud of their blended family and all of their gorgeous children. Oscar nominated actress Kate is also the co-founder of subscription fashion company Fabletics, and she's behind King St. Vodka and INBLOOM wellness brand too.

Kate's brother Oliver is also a successful actor and is best known for his roles in TV shows Nashville, The Cleaning Lady and Rules of Engagement.

Wyatt Russell, meanwhile, is also following in his parent's footsteps as an actor. He played professional ice hockey for many years until injury forced him to quit, and he then portrayed John Walker/Captain America/U.S. Agent in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

