Elon Musk stepping down as CEO of Twitter after 7 months

Elon Musk is stepping down as CEO of Twitter. He shared the news on the social platform on Thursday May 11, tweeting: "Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!"

Elon will "transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops". He purchased the website in October 2022 and invited back users who had previously been suspended, including former President Donald Trump.

Many celebrities left the site when he removed the blue tick, which confirmed a user was verified, and allowed anyone to purchase the tick for $8 a month.