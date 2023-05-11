Carrie Underwood poses in tiny bikini alongside rarely-seen 'sisters'- and wow

Carrie Underwood celebrated some very special people in her life on Wednesday with a social media post from a girlie getaway.

The American Idol alum shared a glimpse into her beach vacation with her 'sisters' and added some dreamy photos - including a bikini pic.

Carrie took to Instagram with several images alongside her sister-in-laws where they were posing on the beach, relaxing with cocktails and painting the town red: "Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless.

"God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!! It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law!"

"From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!! #family #blessed #SistersInLaw."

Fans loved how "normal" Carrie appeared and commented: "How fun to go away and just be you! Nobody’s mom, daughter, wife, performer….. just you," and, "I just love how you’re so normal like the rest of us".

Another added: "That’s the thing about the South. Celebrities can be themselves and live life and have normalcy. And it’s beautiful to see you living life with your beautiful sister-in-laws."

Carrie is married for former ice-hockey pro, Mike Fisher, and she recently made a confession about their marriage.

The 'Hate My Heart' singer opened up about the early days of their relationship during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show and admitted that her now-husband was "very slow" when it came to making a move on her.

© Getty Images Mike is very supportive of Carrie and her career

They have been married since 2010 but their romance could have ended very differently had the singer not invited herself to spend a New Year's Eve with him. "We met in October and then we talked on the phone for a few months before we went out on our first date," she explained, admitting they "didn't have a choice" as their busy schedules kept them apart.

"But it was good," she added. "It laid some foundation just talking on the phone, and neither one of us are talkers – we are very comfortable in silence and I'm comfortable in life with silence."

© Getty Carrie enjoyed a well deserved break from performing to go on vacation with her 'sisters'

Talking about their first date in 2008, Carrie revealed that she had to invite herself along to a party Mike's former NHL team, the Ottawa Senators, was throwing. And it's a good job she did as it's where the couple enjoyed their first kiss.

Carrie recalled: "It was New Year's Eve, and it was a team party and I actually invited myself… he moved slow, he moved very slow, and I was like, 'You know, New Year's Eve is coming up, are you doing anything?' and he said, 'There's a team party,' and I said, 'Do you need a date?'"

© Getty Images The couple spoke on the phone for months before their first date

When Howard asked if that was where the couple shared their first kiss, Carrie admitted it was and called it "romantic".

Carrie was also asked by Howard if Mike finds it "hard" to be married to her because of her superstar status, to which she replied: "I don't think so because it's not like he did nothing. He made his and he worked hard at what he did for 20 years. He was playing and I was touring, it was craziness when we were both doing what we do."

See more photos of Carrie, Mike and her two sons below.

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike share two sons

© Instagram They live an idyllic life on their ranch in Tennessee

© Instagram Carrie's sons love coming to watch her perform

© Getty Carrie and Mike have been married since 2010

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike make a red carpet appearance together

