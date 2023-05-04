Carrie Underwood throws her support behind Miranda Lambert's new project

Miranda released her first ever book, Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen, on April 25

Carrie Underwood has shared her love for Miranda Lambert's new project, a cookbook that is also part-memoir.

The two country superstars found fame at the same time, but have very different styles. That hasn't stopped them from both supporting each other though, and on Thursday, May 4, Carrie shared a selfie from inside her gorgeous kitchen of her holding Miranda's new book, Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen.

"Look what I just got! My tummy is excited," Carrie captioned the Story, adding: "Thanks @mirandalambert and congrats!"

Mom-of-two Carrie rocked a casual Favorite Daughter tee, by Sara and Erin Foster, and had her blonde hair loose in the picture.

Miranda, 39, released her first ever book, Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen, on April 25, and it's part-memoir and part-cookbook — a look back at the women who have shaped her life through their wise words, poignant actions, and hearty home cooking.

"I wanted people to see inside this sisterhood a little bit and understand how important surrounding yourself with good, strong women is," Miranda told HELLO! ahead of the launch.

The book features stories from Miranda's early years as she and her beloved mom Beverly June Hughes traveled the country booking small gigs and radio appearances — and the one meal that she will always reach for when returning home. In the book she also shares rare details of her early romance with husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she met in 2018 and married in 2019.

The Texas native revealed that Brendan fell in love with her mom's friend Niecy's Cajun cooking, and revealed to HELLO! that the meal he enjoyed when first meeting the family is actually a recipe in her book.

"I think the first meal he had with us as a family was 'The Loaf' as we call it. I can’t actually remember the first thing I cooked for him," shared Miranda, adding that the two of them love to cook eggs and bacon together, joking: "That’s my style."

"I do love Brendan’s Italian food. He is an amazing cook," added Miranda, when asked what one meal she longs for after a stint on the road.