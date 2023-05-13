Drew Barrymore offers rare details on search for love as Vanessa Hudgens shares relatable wedding struggle

Drew Barrymore has offered fans an update on her search for love, admitting that it has been an "effort" to put herself back out in "the world". Vanessa Hudgens was a guest on her talk show this week, but she took over the hosting duties when Drew revealed that Vaness would make a great talk show host.

The pair then switched places, and Vanessa asked Drew if she had started "sliding into any DMs" after previously asking Vanessa for advice.

"I got back on the dating app and got on some dates, but it felt like an effort to follow through - not that the time spent was an effort but to engage with the world and not stay home," said Drew. "I don't think anything is clicking."

Drew then asked Vanessa about her wedding planning; the actress and singer is engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker. But Vanessa shared that she has also been struggling, and that she is keen to elope.

"Its hard, and finding a venue is hard, I just want to elope - I am lost," said Vanessa, adding that Cole has no opinion either way and that he "just wants to get married to me".

Cole, 26, is baseball player, a shortstop and outfield in the Colorado Rockies organization. He made his Major League Baseball debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019, playing with them until 2022.

The pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, and Vanessa shared that she was the one to make the first move. The couple were first spotted out together in November 2020. Then, on Valentine's Day 2021, Vanessa and Cole went public with their relationship via the actress' Instagram.

She posted a photo of the two of them kissing, along with the caption: "It's you. It's me. It's us," before tagging Cole at the end of her message.

The happy couple got engaged in late 2022, but only announced their engagement in February 2023. Following the couple's news breaking online, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a couple of photos taken after their engagement last year.

The singer and actress captioned her post with the simple but proud: "YES. We couldn't be happier," plus a heart emoji.

She was previously in a relationship with Oscar-nominated Elvis star Austin Butler for nine years. The pair started dating in 2011 and broke up in early 2020, when Austin moved to Australia to film the Baz Luhrmann biopic.

Never Been Kissed star Drew has made her views on marriage very clear over the past few years, after divorcing exes Jeremy Thomas in 1995, Tom Green in 2002 and Will Kopelman in 2016.

Despite having walked down the aisle three times, Drew admitted, "I don't feel like I can take it again," if she experiences another marriage breakdown. She is mom to two daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom she welcomed with Will.

