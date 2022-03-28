Vanessa Hudgens shares secret to her super toned legs - and it only takes 30 minutes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Whether she's walking the red carpet or starring in our favourite Netflix films, Vanessa Hudgens always looks incredible and on Sunday she shared her secret for super-toned legs.

Ahead of the Oscars, the actress, who was hosting red carpet coverage at the event, posted a photo from renowned facialist Joanna Vargas' treatment rooms, with a pair of lymphatic drainage trousers in shot. Her cute dog Darla was in the picture too, and Vanessa captioned it: "Darla loved our pamper session."

Lymphatic drainage trousers are regularly included as part of facial treatments and are great for dispelling water retention, for smoother, more toned-looking legs.

The trousers are lined with air chambers that inflate and deflate, mimicking a lymphatic drainage massage, designed to boost circulation and reduce cellulite and ease water retention.

Joanna Vargas uses the high-tech trousers in her Body Booster treatment, which costs $110 dollars and can be added to any of her facials, or it can be booked as a solo treatment, which takes 30 minutes.

Vanessa shared her pre-Oscars beauty prep

On her website, the facialist writes of the procedure: " The Body Booster is a full leg compression device that helps improve circulation throughout the body, and worn during your facial. This action delivers fresh nutrients to our deepest tissues and moves stagnated fluids, thus detoxing the body. Regular treatment of the lymphatic system will boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and speed the body’s healing process. This add-on service will improve the results of your facial."

It's fair to say Vanessa looked sensational on the red carpet, showing off the results of her treatment in a sheer black skirt that wowed fans.

Vanessa showed off the results of her treatment in a sheer skirt

Vanessa isn't the only fan of lymphatic drainage trousers. UK presenters including Denise Van Outen, Frankie Bridge and Zoe Ball have all recently shared their love of the high-tech tool.

