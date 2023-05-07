Prince Harry and Princess Anne's sweet exchange at King Charles' coronation revealed

The Duke of Sussex flew over from California for the ceremony

Prince Harry and Princess Anne were captured sharing a sweet exchange during the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

The Duke of Sussex, who flew over from California to attend the historic ceremony, was sitting in the third row, alongside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, when his aunt approached him and the pair shared a few words.

© Getty Prince Harry smiled at Princess Anne before the ceremony

As Anne made her way towards her seat, Harry could be seen smiling at his aunt. According to a lip-reading expert, he told her: 'I don't mind," possibly in response to Anne commenting on his seating position.

He then says: "Sit at the front!"

The Princess Royal wore her Blues and Royals uniform for the event, consisting of a dark green Thistle Mantle, as well as the Thistle Collar, Garter Sash, Garter Star, Thistle Star, GCVO Star, full-sized medals, KCVO Star and Companion of the Order of the Bath neck decoration. Meanwhile, Harry donned a morning suit for the ceremony.

Princess Anne wore robes and military attire at the coronation

At the coronation ceremony, King Charles and Queen Camilla were anointed and crowned in front of 2,300 guests at the country's first coronation to be staged for 70 years.

© AARON CHOWN Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III's coronation

The ceremony began at 11am and included many stages before both royals were crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Read about the full service and crowning, here.

Meghan stayed in America to celebrate their son Archie's fourth birthday

At one point during the service, the Prince of Wales performed his ceremonial duties before his father. The King looked emotional as his eldest son, Prince William, approached him after he was crowned, reciting: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God." The father-of-three then bent down to kiss King Charles in a deeply touching moment.

Following the ceremony, King Charles and Queen Camilla embarked on their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace, where they watched the flypast alongside senior members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Harry, who arrived in the UK on Friday, made a swift exit when the service finished. The 38-year-old was immediately taken to Heathrow Airport where he boarded a flight back to California, where his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were celebrating their eldest's fourth birthday.

© Getty Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned on 6 May

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance at the ceremony

© Getty Senior royals waved to the crowds as they watched a flypast at Buckingham Palace

© Chris Jackson King Charles and Queen Camilla were photographed by royal photographer Chris Jackson from inside the palace

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.