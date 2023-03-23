Pierce Brosnan's model son Dylan looks so different with short hair Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is a doting father to five children

Pierce Brosnan is a doting father to his children, including his son Dylan, 26, who is an established model and filmmaker.

Dylan's signature look sees him sporting stylish long hair that drapes all the way down to his shoulders, but this hasn't always been the case. Back in 2014, the star joined his father and younger brother Paris as they attended the premiere of The November Man, a thriller that starred Pierce in the main role.

In photos taken at the event, Dylan looked so different with short hair that was swept to the side of his head. He didn't forgo the length entirely, as his locks still stretched down the back of his neck.

Dylan certainly prefers his long locks, however, and has been seen sporting them at recent events, sometimes with his hair touching the tips of his shoulders, while on other occasions they go down much further.

Dylan had very short locks during a 2014 event

Dylan and younger brother Paris recently joined their father on the red carpet, as they attended the premiere of his latest film, Black Adam.

Dylan showed off his striking bone structure while rocking a white shirt underneath a black plaid jacket, with his long hair falling to his chin as he posed for photos.

Paris, meanwhile, opted for a similar look wearing a black pinstripe suit with a white shirt as he posed for photos alongside his long-time girlfriend, Alex-Lee Aillon, who looked gorgeous in a floral dress with a lacy overlay.

The model often keeps his hair long

Last year, the two spoke to E! News about their relationship with their father and how he has helped them forge their own paths in the industry.

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding 'nepo babies' in Hollywood, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way".

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," the 22-year-old added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

