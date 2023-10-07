Keely Shaye-Brosnan's swimsuit photos highlights her idyllic beach life with husband Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye-Brosnan split their time between Malibu and Kauai, Hawaii, and over the years, the loving pair have been photographed basking in the sunshine, not only near their palatial oceanfront properties, but on some impressive vacations too.

With the sun, sea and sand at their fingertips thanks to the dreamy life on some of the world's best beaches, it's no wonder Keely, 60, always manages to look effortlessly chic in a variety of one-piece swimsuits -- while former James Bond star Pierce has no problem showing off his fit physique by going shirtless at the age of 70.

© Instagram Keely and Pierce carry bunches of lavander as they walk on the beach

Pierce is also an advocate for his wife and previously said he loves her curves, calling her "the most beautiful woman".

They have raised five children together - their two grown sons, Dylan and Paris, and Pierce's three older children from his previous marriage - and Pierce cherishes everything about his wife.

"In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother," he said. "And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."

The couple met on April 8 1994 and married on August 4 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey, in Pierce's native Ireland.

On their 20th wedding anniversary, Kelly shared a snap of herself wearing a tiara with her husband, writing: "Still the one! Happy 20th wedding anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial Thank you for the gift of your love and friendship. The world is more beautiful with you in it! 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001."

© Zeus/Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com Pierce paddle boarding in 2011

They keep a low profile in Hawaii, but often share the stunning vistas with fans, and one post by Keely showed palm trees swaying in the wind, blue sky and white sandy beaches where the crystal blue water was lapping at the shoreline.

"True Blue," she captioned the image which sparked a major reaction from her social media followers.

"What I love about this view is that the stress just melts away when you can look at the ocean," wrote one, while another added: "You ever get tired of beautiful weather most the time? I don’t think I would ever tire of this view."

© INSTAGRAM Pierce stands in his art studio

Earlier in the year, Pierce gave fans a glimpse into his secret art studio at his Hawaii home, surrounded by a number of impressive paintings. “Garage studio… Malibu Totem’s and the holy dove with two paintng down by Paris,” he wrote.

While Pierce had forged a hugely successful career in the entertainment industry, he is also a talented artist. After he left school, the star initially pursued a career in art and began working as an illustrator. “I always wanted to be an artist, a painter. I started as a trainee artist in a small studio in South London,” he previously said.

The pair have also embedded themselves in to their communities, and were among the first to speak out and call for support for the residents of Hawaii, devastated by raging wildfires in Maui that killed 97 people.

The wildfires were deemed a "major disaster" by President Joe Biden and the government, and it was named the deadliest wildfire in recent years, since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, in which nearly 85 people lost their lives.

She put out a call for support for fans, writing: "My sincere and heartfelt prayers for Maui, the Hawaiian community, residents, families and animals affected by these unprecedented wildfires.

"If you are able, please consider making a donation to the Hawaii/Maui Community Foundation to help those in need," and she ended with "Mahalo Nui Loa," which translates to "Thank you very much."

© Mike Helfrich Pierce and Keeley spent 10 years transforming their Malibu home

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.