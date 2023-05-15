Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye shares very rare family photos ahead of huge family celebration

The Remington Steele actor and Keely Shaye are parents to sons Dylan and Paris

Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Brosnan had a low-key Mother's Day, choosing to spend her time focused on her family, particularly their two sons, Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22.

The former journalist, 58, shared a series of photographs on Instagram on Monday, the day after Mother's Day, that featured a look back at her early years and present day.

She included a picture of herself with her parents soon after her birth and then one of her mom Sharon, a striking image of Keely herself.

She brought it back to the present by then including one with her two sons at an art event of their dad's, with the two strapping men quite the amalgamation of their famous parents.

Keely wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mother Sharon Rose and to all the mothers who nurture their children, families, and their dreams.

"And thank you to my brilliant sons Dylan and Paris. You have expanded my heart in ways I never knew possible. Your love is everything to me. #piercebrosnanart"

© Instagram Keely shared a rare throwback of her parents on Mother's Day

Many fans rushed to the comments section with heart emojis as one gushed: "Thank you for sharing these beautiful photos."

Another said: "How beautiful your mother is, how beautiful are you," and a third added: "What beautiful pictures of your mother! What handsome boys you have. You must be so proud. Happy Mother's Day from one momma to another."

The special day ushers in a big week of celebration for the family-of-four, as Pierce will be celebrating his milestone 70th birthday on May 16.

The actor is currently in the midst of his first major exhibition titled "So Many Dreams" showcasing his art in their hometown of Los Angeles, which opened to the public on May 14th and will close on May 21st.

© Instagram The 58-year-old paid tribute to her mom Sharon

"The exhibition features: 50 paintings, 100 phone drawings, script drawings, lino cuts, NFT's and a short documentary film," Pierce explained on social media.

The documentary film, which was produced by their son Dylan, was shared on Sunday and featured a look back at the actor's personal life and upbringing.

While Dylan is a musician and model, Paris is more aligned with his dad's profession, possessing an equal love for filmmaking and art.

The short film provided an inside look into his studio while he was at work on his canvas, describing his self-taught art skills alongside several childhood photographs.

© Instagram Keely and husband Pierce share sons Dylan and Paris

He described the process of leaving school when he was 16 with his drawings and the struggle of finding his first job, which he eventually did as a trainee.

Keely also contributed to his love for the medium, as Pierce discussed how she'd leave notepads by the phone as he would draw while having conversations.

