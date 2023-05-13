Ryan Reynolds dealt disappointing news after reuniting with Blake Lively and their children

Ryan Reynolds has been dealt some disappointing news after reuniting with his wife Blake Lively and their four children.

The Deadpool actor appears to have been living in Wales following his soccer club, Wrexham's promotion in April, and it was only on Friday morning that he shared a video of himself out for a walk in the "cold UK".

However, according to several fan videos on Twitter, Ryan was spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras show in Philadelphia on Friday night alongside Blake, but it may have been difficult for him to enjoy as it has been reported that his bid to buy the Ottawa Senators is not moving forward.

Ryan joined forces with real estate developer Remington Group to acquire the NHL franchise after news of their sale was announced in November following the death of longtime owner Eugene Melnyk.

© Getty Images Ryan and Rob celebrate Wrexham's promotion with the National League cup

According to ESPN, Ryan and Remington Group were looking for an exclusive 30-day window to complete the deal, but this was denied leading them both to withdraw from the bidding process.

In December, commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed the league had met with Ryan about his interest in becoming an NHL owner. "[Reynolds] very much impressed us," Bettman said at the NHL's Board of Governors meetings. "If we can figure out a way to have him included, I think that would be great for the Senators and great for the league.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their daughters

"He's very smart, he has a number of businesses besides the acting business, and he understands sports and he understands promotion. I think he told us his followers on all of his platforms combined was well over 100 million."

Ryan first expressed his interest in buying the Ottawa Senators in November during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I am trying to [buy the team]; it's very expensive, so I need a partner with really deep pockets," he told host Jimmy Fallon.

© getty Ryan reportedly reunited with Blake at Taylor Swift's Eras show in Philadelphia

"It's called a consortium, when you form a group to buy an entity, and it's such a fancy way of saying, 'I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy,' and if that doesn't happen, I'll buy a U.S. senator, which everyone can afford."

Ryan's first entry into the world of sports ownership was with his purchase of Wrexham. He and co-owner, Rob McElhenney purchased the English football club in 2021. In April, Wrexham were promoted to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

© Disney+ UK on Twitter Ryan and Rob's Wrexham team has been promoted

While Ryan may have missed out on expanding into the NFL, there still appears to be hope for Snoop Dogg, who confirmed earlier this month that he has put in a bid to purchase the hockey franchise.

Snoop – whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. – shared a photo on Instagram of a headline that read: "Snoop Dogg has joined a bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators," and he wrote in his caption: "Boss moves," next to two hockey emojis.

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan have reportedly bought a home near Wrexham

He's joining forces with Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks to buy the franchise. The Athletic reported that the rapper is part of Neko's investment group, which has over a dozen members.

© Getty Images Blake visited Wrexham with Ryan in March 2023

He is not alone, though, as singer The Weeknd has joined up with Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, to potentially buy the NHL team, according to a report in the Ottawa Sun.

