Ryan Reynolds faces competition from unlikely star following Wrexham win – details

The Deadpool actor purchased Wrexham FC with Rob McElhenney in 2021, and they recently celebrated its entry into the English Football League

Ryan Reynolds, following Wrexham FC's historic win and subsequent entry into the English Football League after 15 years, is looking to expand his sports investments.

Wrexham was a flailing soccer – or more accurately, football – team before the actor, along with Rob McElhenney, purchased it in 2021 and gave it a revamp, all of which was portrayed in the FX documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

Now, he is seeking to purchase the NHL's Ottawa Senators franchise, however he has quite the famous competitor for it.

Ryan has been thrusted into a bidding war with none other than Snoop Dogg, who confirmed this week he also had hopes of purchasing the hockey franchise.

Snoop – whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. – shared a photo on Instagram of a headline which read: "SnoopDog has joined a bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators," and he wrote in his caption: "Boss moves," next to two hockey emojis.

He's joining forces with Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks to buy the franchise. The Athletic reported that the rapper is part of Neko's investment group, which has over a dozen members.

Meanwhile, The Remington Group, another investment group that according to ESPN is considered to be a frontrunner in the bidding war over the team, has the Deadpool actor as a member.

ESPN also reports that the franchise, which is based in the Canadian capital, is expected to be sold for more than $1 billion, which would make it the largest sale of a team in NHL history.

© Getty Ryan and Rob celebrated the Wrexham win with a parade in Wales on May 2

Ryan's first entry into the world of sports ownership was with his purchase of Wrexham along with Rob, when they purchased the English football club in 2021. Meanwhile, Snoop has never owned a sports franchise, though he did start the Snoop Youth Football League in 2005, of which JuJu Smith-Schuster of the New England Patriots and John Ross of the Kansas City Chiefs were a part of.

Whether the team goes to Snoop or Ryan, they aren't the only celebrity known to own a sports team. Natalie Portman co-founded the Angel City Football Club along with Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, LeBron James acquired a minority stake ownership in the Boston Red Sox in 2021, David Beckham is also a minority stakeholder of Inter Miami CF, and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos announced in late 2022 that they were investing in two Italian soccer teams, Campobasso 1919 and Ascoli FC.

