Strictly's Kevin Clifton makes very candid admission about past struggles

The professional dancer recently became a father for the first time

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has shared a very candid insight into his past struggles.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the father-of-one reflected on the past five years, explaining how he "wasn't doing so well" despite trying to mask his inner battles.

Alongside a series of contrasting photographs depicting his transformation, Kevin, 40, penned: "Don't like to talk about it too much in public but a few years ago I wasn't always doing as well as I always tried to make out."

Celebrating his current state of happiness, he went on to say: "Today I'm celebrating the most wonderful past 5 years [red heart emoji]."

Fans and friends raced to inundate the comments section with touching messages of support. The star's partner, Stacey Dooley, was quick to comment: "My angel. We love you endlessly," while a second follower remarked: "So much to be proud of brother."

A third noted: "I hope you're so proud of yourself, it takes true strength to turn your life around, especially when you're having to do it in the public eye," and a fourth added: "You are just a gem! So glad you found happiness with your gorgeous little family."

Since leaving Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer, Kevin has enjoyed a blissful period with his partner Stacey Dooley and their new bundle of joy – a daughter called Minnie.

© Getty The couple found love on Strictly Come Dancing

The loved-up couple welcomed baby Minnie back in January. And much to the delight of Kevin and Stacey's Instagram followers, the doting parents have treated their loyal fanbase to countless sweet family moments.

During an appearance on BBC Morning Live, Kevin gushed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. We've just completely fallen in love with her.

"I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

© Instagram Stacey welcomed her first child in January

Reflecting on his initial encounter with Stacey back in 2018, Kevin added: "Who would have thought? If someone told us back then that in four or five years' time, we'd be having a baby, [I wouldn't have believed it]."

After lifting the glitterball trophy in 2018, lovebirds Kevin and Stacey moved in together. The DNA Family Secrets host has well and truly put her own stamp on the property, converting it into a Scandi-style haven complete with minimalistic décor, fluffy throws and luxurious touches throughout.

And since welcoming baby Minnie, the couple have created a gorgeous nursery for their precious little girl, complete with leafy plants, muted, pink walls and plenty of natural light.

