Stacey Dooley unveils large new addition to home with baby Minnie

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion has an eye for design

Stacey Dooley, 36, is a successful presenter, former Strictly Come Dancing champion and a proud mummy to baby Minnie, but her talents don't end there – she's also got an incredible eye for design.

The star has carefully renovated and designed the property she shares with her partner Kevin Clifton and young daughter, and on Wednesday, she unveiled a brand-new addition to the home.

WACTH: Stacey Dooley gushes over her daughter

Stacey shared a photograph of her stunning living room with a large new canvas painting on her marble mantelpiece. The artwork is mostly beige with strong black lines across the top – adding a statement focal point to her minimalist, high-ceiling lounge.

A chic wall light can also be seen positioned in an alcove of the room, there are decorative mouldings on the ceiling adding to the grandeur of the room and Stacey has also added a plant for a more modern feel.

Stacey and Kevin's home is a Scandi-style haven, and the effortless style continues throughout the whole place.

© Photo: Instagram Stacey has a unique bedroom

Their bedroom also has its own fireplace, they have a double bed topped with plain white linen. However, it was the décor that got fans talking, as many were confused by the grey mottled design on the walls, and how they had achieved the unique look.

Stacey's 50-year-old table all the way from Brussels is a highlight of her home and the marble creation with pillar style legs sits proudly in the dining room.

© Instagram The star loves interior design

"SHE'S ARRRRRRIVEDDDDDDDDD. All the way from Brussels. 50 years old," the TV presenter gushed alongside a short Instagram clip when she first unveiled the piece.

Kevin's sister Joanne Clifton remarked: "Oh my goodness!" Aljaz Skorjanec wrote: "Looks lovely [heart emoji]." The One Show's Alex Jones added: "LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!"

Stacey shipped her marble table in

Stacey has only ever shared a small glimpse into Minnie's nursery, which she has decorated in a soft blush hue. The star revealed they used shade Masquerade-Mid from @littlegreenepaintcompany and she explained that she is "made up with the end result".

© Photo: Rex The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year

