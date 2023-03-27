Rose Ayling-Ellis defends Strictly's Giovanni Pernice after hilarious gaffe The Strictly professional has teamed up with Anton Du Beke in Giovanni And Anton: Adventures In Sicily

Rose Ayling-Ellis was quick to defend Giovanni Pernice after he was left confused over the meaning of "budgie smuggler".

Sharing a clip from his new series, Giovanni And Anton: Adventures In Sicily, the Strictly Come Dancing professional was left confused when his co-star Anton Du Beke tried to explain the term. See below:

"The bird isn't the smuggler, the trunks are the smugglers and they're smuggling the contraband in the undergarments," explained Anton to a confused Giovanni in the clip.

In the caption, the professional dancer said: "Well… you can't blame me for that [laughing face emoji] what you think about the first episode? Did you like it? If you can't wait for episode 2 next week go on @bbciplayer now!!! All the 3 episodes are available."

In agreement, Giovanni's former dance partner Rose quickly jumped in defence and wrote: "Not an easy language [laughing face emojis]."

Rose joined Giovanni and Anton in their new series

Fans also sympathised with Giovanni, with one writing: "Another moment to remember how bonkers the British language is." Another said: "This is hilarious. Love it. I enjoyed last night’s episode very much and laughed so much especially when you beached the car! Perfect light viewing - humour, gorgeous views and fun light entertainment."

A third post read: "Watched all three episodes. So wonderful to see Rose with you. I laughed and cried, especially during your birthday party! Brilliant! Such great banter and lots of laughs. We need more please!!"

Earlier this month, Anton spoke of Giovanni and Rose's close bond and about their sweet reunion in Italy for the show. "[Rose] is so funny, she has a really dry sense of humour," he said.

"It was lovely because when you're on Strictly Come Dancing, you do form a very unique relationship with your partner that is sort of enduring as well. Every time you see them, it's lovely. It's because it's unique."

