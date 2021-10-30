Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis make Strictly history with performance

Strictly Come Dancing stars Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis jumped for joy after achieving a perfect score of 40 points for their Tango to Ed Sheeran's Shivers – with Claudia Winkleman revealing that no one had ever received a full score so clearly in the competition before!

The pair were thrilled after the usually strict judge Craig Revel Horwood gave them a ten, which was then followed by Motsi Mabuse, Anton du Beke and Shirley Ballas! Giovanni was in tears following the amazing news, and gave Rose a long kiss on the forehead. Claudia joked: "He's also in tears which is problematic with that much eyeliner on!"

Speaking of the performance, Anton said: "I've written a few things down here, and they all basically say perfect! Congratulations." Craig added: "What's the sign for, 'You smashed it' darling?'" Motsi said: "Rose… I've seen a couple of dances, but this one will remain epic… the way you two dance together… this was out of this world… well done!"

Shirley concluded: "You are absolutely brilliant, but one of the best parts of that whole Tango was how you kept your body close and your head to the right… wasn't she fabulous darling?!"

The couple were shocked with their scores

Fans were quick to react, with one tweeting: "Absolute perfection! Rose and Giovanni never disappoint! That was awesome. Loved it. Her timing and musicality are incredible! And thanks for not messing with Gio's sexy hair (and the leather trousers too."

Another added: "She was fabulous. He is so good. Together it’s just dynamite. That was with the TV licence on its own. Thank you @RoseAylingEllis Thank you. #Strictly Wow. Just Wow!" A third person added: "This was just out of this world, incredible and mind blowing!!!!! Giovanni is the King of Halloween and I love that - well deserved 40!!"

