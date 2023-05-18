Denise Welch shares incredible announcement following son Matty Healy's romance rumours

Denise Welch is the woman of the moment after her son was linked to pop superstar Taylor Swift and on Thursday she got fans very excited with an announcement

Denise Welch got her fans very excited on Thursday as she took to social media to share a poster of the upcoming Loose Women tour.

The star got very excited as she spotted the poster while at a London Underground station. The poster featured all the faces of the panellists, including Denise who was rocking a gorgeous blue dress alongside her co-stars who included Christine Lampard, Kaye Adams and Judi Love.

She set her post to the tune of Theo Van Der Linden's "We're Going Underground" and wrote: "We're going underground!!!! @loosewomen live tour September!! Get the girls together for a fab night out!!! Guys welcome too of course as we all know we're your guilty pleasure!!"

Fans loved the incredible announcement, as one enthused: "What fun! You will be sensational!!" and a second commented: "Male here coming to Glasgow with my mates - defo a guilty pleasure, love LW."

A third added: "Got my ticket already fingers crossed we see you in Plymouth," and a fourth penned: "I am so excited @denise_welch I am coming watching you all in Manchester I can't wait."

Although Denise is used to being in the spotlight, she's been in conversations a lot more recently after rumours began circulating that her son, Matty Healy, is dating American popstar Taylor Swift.

Denise shared her joy at spotting the poster

The actress, 64, recently thrilled fans when she shared a childhood photo of her famous son, with Denise wearing a stunning red and black midi dress, perfectly accessorised with a matching shawl draped over her shoulders and a chic black fedora hat.

Adding a touch of quirkiness to her look, the former Coronation Street star complemented her ensemble with unique pendant earrings and a bold scarlet lipstick.

Meanwhile, her son rocked a delightful cowboy costume, complete with a black jacket and trousers, silver satin shirt, and a charming white cowboy hat. Denise shares her eldest son, now 33, with ex-partner Tim Healy.

Matty further stoked the speculation about his romance earlier in the month when he opened for Taylor during her concert in Philadelphia. Known for his rebellious rocker persona he took to the stage dressed in a skeleton suit, impressing the audience with his guitar skills.

© David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Denise Welch and Matty Healy on the red carpet in 2011

Later in the show, an observant fan caught sight of Matty in the crowd, sharing a brief video on Twitter that showed him in the company of Taylor's close friend, Blake Lively, and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The rumours of the couple's romance were further fuelled when the duo was spotted in New York City on a romantic date on 11 May.

An eyewitness claimed the pair were seen 'kissing' and holding hands at Casa Cipriani, a celebrity hotspot, during a double date with the hitmaker's collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley.

© James Curley/REX/Shutterstock Denise Welch and Matty Healy

