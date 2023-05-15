Matty Healy looks unrecognisable in childhood pic with mom Denise Welch

Denise Welch, the star of Loose Women and a beloved British actress, took to her Facebook page recently to share a delightful throwback photo of her son Matty Healy.

The snapshot, oozing with nostalgia, shows a tender moment between mother and son during their playful dress-up days.

In the photograph, Denise is seen wrapped in a stunning red and black midi dress, perfectly accessorised with a matching shawl draped over her shoulders and a chic black fedora hat.

Adding a touch of quirkiness to her look, the former Coronation Street star complemented her ensemble with unique pendant earrings and a bold scarlet lipstick.

Meanwhile, a young Matty Healy, who is now the frontman of the renowned band The 1975, is seen in a delightful cowboy costume, complete with a black jacket and trousers, silver satin shirt, and a charming white cowboy hat.

Denise shares her eldest son, now 33, with ex-partner Tim Healy, a star of Benidorm.

Matty and Denise have an 'insanely close' relationship, with the rockstar writing songs about his beloved mother.

Matty wrote his track, She Lays Down, about his mother's mental health battle, which Denise spoke about on Loose Women.

Matty's lyrics from the emotional song read: "She lays down on her bedroom floor/ the chemicals that make her laugh/ don't seem to be working anymore/ And when I go to sleep it's when she begins to weep/ she's appalled by not loving me at all/ she wears a frown and dressing gown/ when she lays down."

Speaking about the song to NME, Matty explained: "She Lays Down is about my mum. It doesn't get much more personal than that. I'm sure my mum won't mind me saying this, but she told me a story when I was about 17, she was so gripped by post-natal depression that she was coming into my room when I was a couple of months old, lying on the floor and actively trying to love me.

"That is brutal – especially considering how close me and my mum are. We are like, insanely close."

Matty also lightheartedly referenced his mother on the 1975's 2022 album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, in the song Wintering, with the jokey lyrics reading: "I'll be giving my chair to my mum 'cause her back hurts,

"Now mum's not a fan of that line about her back, she said it makes her sound frumpy and old/ I said, 'Woman, you are sixty-four years old'."

As you'd expect from a proud mum, Denise regularly posts about her famous son, writing on Instagram in 2023: "I miss Matty so much when he’s on a world tour even though we talk all the time."

Recently, Matty has been the talk of the town, with rumours swirling about a budding romance with global pop sensation, Taylor Swift.

Matty further stoked the speculation last Friday when he opened for Swift during her concert in Philadelphia, as a part of her ongoing Eras Tour.

Known for his rebellious rocker persona Matty took the stage dressed in a skeleton suit, impressing the audience with his guitar skills.

Later in the show, an observant fan caught sight of Matty in the crowd, sharing a brief video on Twitter that showed him in the company of Taylor’s close friend, Blake Lively, and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The rumours of the couple’s romance were further fueled when the duo was spotted in New York City on a romantic date on May 11.

An eyewitness claimed the pair were seen 'kissing' and holding hands at Casa Cipriani, a celebrity hotspot, during a double date with the hitmaker’s collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley.

The sparks between the pair first ignited last month, following Taylor’s unexpected split from British actor Joe Alwyn.

Matty has been supporting Swift at various stops on her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March.

The recent sightings and the duo's undeniable chemistry have fans on their toes, eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

While Taylor is focusing on her Eras Tour, slated to conclude in August, Matty is also in the midst of touring with his band, The 1975. Their budding romance comes shortly after Taylor’s split from her boyfriend of six years.

As for Matty, he reportedly ended his relationship with model Meredith Mickelson in February, just weeks before he began dating Taylor.

