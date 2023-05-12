Denise Welch's gorgeous transformation amid son Matty Healy's new romance

Rumours are swirling that Denise Welch's son Matty Healy is dating Taylor Swift, and while the Loose Women star in undoubtedly happy for her son, she's been busy undergoing a beauty makeover.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram to share her new look with fans, revealing she's had her semi-permanent brows topped up. Her brow technician, Sarah, shared a photo of Denise's new look, writing: "Healed ombre brows on our beautiful Denise Welch. Denise has no product on her brows here at all."

© Instagram Denise Welch underwent a brow transformation

Ombre brows are a semi-permanent, tattooed option, for people who want fluffy, natural-looking brows that stay put.

Denise first had her ombre brows tattooed on in October 2022, and they should last a year, so perhaps she wanted to amp up her brow look, as ombre brows are known to provide a subtle look.

Eyebrow tattooing is a painless, permanent treatment that saves the hassle of filling in the brows daily. The treatment requires fine needle tattooing which ensures the brows look fuller and more natural.

Denise, who is known for being vocal about her opinions on the Loose Women panel and on her social media accounts, has been unexpectedly quiet about her son's reported romance with Taylor Swift, though she gave the megastar her seal of approval, posing with her back in January 2023, when Taylor made a surprise appearance at Matty's 1975 gig in London.

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Denise Welch met at a 1975 gig in London in 2023

Matty and Denise have an 'insanely close' relationship, with the rockstar writing songs about his beloved mother.

Matty wrote his track, She Lays Down, about his mother's mental health battle, which Denise spoke about on Loose Women.

© David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Denise Welch and Matty Healy on the red carpet in 2011

Matty's lyrics from the emotional song read: "She lays down on her bedroom floor/ the chemicals that make her laugh/ don't seem to be working anymore/ And when I go to sleep it's when she begins to weep/ she's appalled by not loving me at all/ she wears a frown and dressing gown/ when she lays down."

© Instagram Denise Welch with her sons Matty and Louis Healy

Speaking about the song to NME, Matty explained: "She Lays Down is about my mum. It doesn't get much more personal than that. I'm sure my mum won't mind me saying this, but she told me a story when I was about 17, she was so gripped by post-natal depression that she was coming into my room when I was a couple of months old, lying on the floor and actively trying to love me.

"That is brutal – especially considering how close me and my mum are. We are like, insanely close."

Matty also lightheartedly referenced his mother on the 1975's 2022 album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, in the song Wintering, with the jokey lyrics reading: "I'll be giving my chair to my mum 'cause her back hurts,

"Now mum's not a fan of that line about her back, she said it makes her sound frumpy and old/ I said, 'Woman, you are sixty-four years old'."

As you'd expect from a proud mum, Denise regularly posts about her famous son, writing on Instagram in 2023: "I miss Matty so much when he’s on a world tour even though we talk all the time."

See all the sweetest photos of Denise and Matty that she has shared over the years...

© James Curley/REX/Shutterstock Denise Welch and Matty Healy in 2008

© Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock Denise Welch and Matty Healy in 1999

© Instagram Denise Welch with Matty, Louise and her stepson and husband

© John Fraser/REX/Shutterstock Matt Healy, Denise Welch and Louis Healy in 2015

© Instagram Denise Welch with Matty in childhood

