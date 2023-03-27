Jason Sudeikis' son is following in his footsteps as actor reunites with Olivia Wilde amid legal drama Jason's show Ted Lasso has had an impact on his son he shares with Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis' hit Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso – which recently premiered its third season – has not only garnered a massive following, but it has been of influence to his son, Otis.

The actor has two kids with his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde, Otis, eight, and Daisy, six. The former couple were together from 2011 to 2020, and had a highly-publicized break-up and subsequent legal drama over custody of their children.

Though their custody battle is reportedly far from over, Jason and Olivia came to a ceasefire over the weekend in the name of co-parenting.

The two were spotted together over the weeknd – Ted Lasso's influence on Otis on full display – as they attended the eight-year-old's soccer game together.

Jason and Olivia were photographed attending the game in Los Angeles, which they enjoyed while sitting next to each other on the bleachers.

They were photographed chatting and looking laid back, the Saturday Night Live alum donning a white fleece with burgundy accents and a coordinating maroon baseball cap, while his ex-fiancée opted for low-rise jeans, a cropped white t-shirt, with a camel knit cardigan over it.

Tensions between the former couple came to an all time high when Olivia was served legal papers while on a public stage

Jason recently confirmed that his show Ted Lasso – which he both created and is the lead star of – did in fact have quite the impact on Otis. During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said his son had totally fallen "in love" with the sport.

Speaking of the time he spent with his children in England while he filmed the beloved comedy, he told the late night host: "Oddly enough, Otis has fallen more in love with it since being back here. We got back in like November and we're out in L.A. right now."

Jason has been frequently spotted out with his son at various sports games

The sighting of the former couple together comes shortly after Olivia broke her silence following a leak of court documents concerning their custody battle. Leaked papers obtained by the Daily Mail gave details of the actress' income and her attorney's claim that the ongoing legal battle is an attempt on Jason's behalf to "litigate" her "into debt."

Following the leak, a representative for the Don't Worry Darling director told E! News: "The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption," adding that: "Olivia only continues to be focused on coparenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama free."

