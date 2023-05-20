David Muir shares glimpse of emotional homecoming with photo of rarely-seen family members

David Muir does not often share glimpses into his personal life, aside from the occasional shots of his beloved dog Axel, and is notoriously private when it comes to anything outside of his job at ABC.

However, in honor of a very special family member, he gave rare insight into what his upbringing looked like, growing up in Syracuse, New York. In tribute his late uncle, Doug Muir, the news anchor shared a slew of family portraits that left fans in awe.

David took to Instagram over the weekend to share fantastic photos taken by his uncle Doug, including a particularly touching one where he's pictured at the age three, sipping from a cup of coffee with his father, Ronald Muir.

The subsequent black-and-photos make for an idyllic display of mid-century suburbia, with a classic station wagon pictured in the background of some of them.

"Coffee with my Dad, 1976," David started his caption, adding: "These are photographs taken by my late uncle, Doug Muir."

He continued: "I'm so proud that his work – from New York to California to Texas, and all over the world – is coming home," revealing that many of his photographs will be on display at the Everson Museum in Syracuse, through an exhibit titled "Doug Muir: Coming Home," on display from May 20th until September 3rd.

He lastly shared a striking image of the photographer himself, his uncle, who he described as: "A whip-smart, talented, gentle soul."

Fans were left in awe over the portraits, with David's ABC colleague Deborah Roberts endearingly writing: "How wonderful! Planning my upstate trip!" as others added: "These are incredible. What a talent," and: "What great captures of a moment in time. You look a lot like your father," as well as: "Such wonderful photographs which capture the beauty of family," plus another fan wrote: "Love that! What a great story!"

David was born in Syracuse, where he still has an unbelievable lakeside property, and grew up in Onondaga Hills. He was born to his father, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced early on, but continued to co-parent amicably. His mom later moved to Skaneateles, also in Onondaga County, and despite their separation, David's parents raised him together.

David previously opened up in an interview with Syracuse.com about his parents, where said he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning. "One of the images I won't forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said, adding: "When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

David also has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York, plus two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage.

Scroll below for more photos of David and his family.

The star keeps his personal life largely out of social media

