David Muir explores personal unique family dynamic in heartfelt Mother's Day tribute

David Muir rarely talks about his personal life when making his usual appearances as one of ABC's most popular primetime anchors, although will definitely make the occasional nod to it.

The journalist, 49, was part of a special segment on his show World News Tonight that tugged on the heartstrings of its viewers by involving a slew of sweet tributes.

Taking to one of New York's parks on Friday, he spoke to a few kids about their plans for Mother's Day and whether they even remembered it at all.

David was able to have a series of adorable conversations with them that revealed not only their connections to their mothers but also his skills as a considerate interviewer.

At the end of the segment, when it cut back to the studio, he ended his show with: "Good luck, and happy Mother's Day to our moms and our step-moms out there. I'll see you Monday."

The nod was particularly personal to the anchor, as he himself comes from a blended family, maintaining a close relationship with his divorced parents and their respective new spouses.

David was born in Syracuse, New York – where he still has an unbelievable lakeside property – and grew up in Onondaga Hills. He was born to his father, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced early on, but continued to co-parent amicably.

His mom moved to Skaneateles, but despite their separation, David's parents raised him together.

David opened up in an interview with Syracuse.com and said he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning. "One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

© Getty Images David keeps his personal life out of the spotlight

David has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York, plus two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage.

He briefly touched on the idea of dividing up his time between his blended family when he made an appearance on his close friend Kelly Ripa's talk show back in January, then Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The ABC anchor mentioned that he'd visited the Caribbean with his mom and step-dad, opening up more about his unique family dynamic.

"Thanksgiving, I did with my dad and my step-mom, so this Christmas I'll do with my mom and my step-dad and take them along to the Caribbean," he said.

© Instagram David's mom with his step-dad

He even shared a photograph of his mom Pat and his step-dad, with his mom possessing the same distinct facial features that make the ABC anchor such a TV heartthrob today.

