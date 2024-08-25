David Muir shares rare personal update during time away from ABC studio as fans send praise

It was a busy past week for David Muir, who moved home base from New York City to Chicago for a few days to cover the Democratic National Convention.

The journalist, 50, was on hand to watch Kamala Harris and Tim Walz accept the Democratic party's Presidential and Vice Presidential nominations respectively, and report on the proceedings for ABC News.

After an eventful few days in the Windy City, which also saw the likes of Oprah Winfrey and the Obamas give speeches, plus performances from Stevie Wonder and Pink, he's back home and ready to move on.

David shared a photo from his makeshift studio booth at the United Center, looking out at the crowd. He added a cheeky caption alongside it, writing: "Looking to sublet a great little Chicago studio with a view. ( 2 conventions down, 1 debate to go)."

His 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts commented on the post: "Great work out there!" while a fan also added: "Great picture. Great job by you and the team. Looking forward to the debate on 9/10," plus another saying: "Great coverage David, by you and the ABC team."

David briefly spent some time away from the studio for a well-earned vacation, sharing minimal social media updates during break save for a few snapshots from his Italian getaway.

He posted a snapshot of himself wandering the Italian streets sporting a casual muscle tee and shorts, with his coiffed hair worn loose and a pair of sunglasses, and captioned the sun-soaked snap: "Feeling my Italian roots."

The World News Tonight anchor will next be seen entering the Presidential race sphere once again as a moderator for the upcoming first debate between Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The debate between the two contenders will take place on September 10 in Philadelphia, with David and colleague Linsey Davis acting as moderators, after David also moderated the previous poorly received debate between Trump and Joe Biden back in June.

He shared a similar photo after the conclusion of the first debate with a shot of him buttoning up his suit jacket and penning: "One down, one to go," when there was a second debate between Biden and Trump still on the docket (before the former dropped out of the Presidential race a month later).

Soon after the news was confirmed, Harris said at an event in Detroit, Michigan: "I am looking forward to debating Donald Trump and we have a date of September 10. I hear he's finally committed to it and I'm looking forward to it."

Trump has suggested that he would like two more debates with the current Vice President, to be hosted by Fox News and NBC. While the Harris team has expressed interest in a second debate, a timeline has not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, a Vice Presidential debate is also scheduled between Walz and Trump's running mate JD Vance for October 1. That debate will be aired on CBS instead, with Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan moderating.