Kylie Minogue looks flawless in stunning array of mini-dresses – and fans are obsessed The All the Lovers songstress knows how to turn a look

Kylie Minogue always knows how to make a fashion moment, and she showed that during the week in a small clip where she wore plenty of mini-dresses.

The video saw the songstress performing in various locales from high-class events to gigs and she rocked a stunning item in each one, from a sparkly frock, to a daring black item that really highlighted her toned legs and another sparkly number. She also wore a jaw-dropping red and blue midi-dress during a duet with Coldplay's Chris Martin.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue is flawless in stunning array of mini-dresses

The All the Lovers hitmaker had a very simple caption for her post, writing: "Fun??? YES!!!!" but she still drove fans wild.

One hoped it was a hint towards a tour as they penned: "Is this a hint of what's to come?! #discotour2022," while a second posted: "My favourites! This was a dream duet for me."

A third enthused: "ICONIC we miss you Kylie," while a fourth added: "Deffo looks like a lot of fun. Hopefully we’ll get to see you on tour again soon."

Others posted strings of heart emojis and laughing emojis, perhaps in references to her dance moves as she boogied behind a DJ's turntable.

The singer can rock a mini-dress

Kylie always has the most iconic fashion and last month as she marked the two-year anniversary since the launch of DISCO, she shared a clip of herself in a daring sheer dress that was decorated with dozens of diamonds that formed a bodice for the singer.

The clip came from the music video for Miss a Thing and saw her writhing on the floor in the eye-catching frock as well as sultrily posing and showing off the diamonds to their full beauty.

"LOVERS, it's been two years since we launched the DISCO era! Here's a little something to say a massive THANK YOU!" Kylie enthused in the caption, before mentioning her videographer, Sophie Muller.

We love anything Kylie wears

Her fans celebrated the milestone moment alongside her, as one posted: "Omggggg the video everyone has been waiting for. This gorgeous track now has a visual life."

A second wrote: "Iconic album," while a third commented: "Wowza! This is a pleasure beautiful surprise! Thank you Kylie."

A fourth follower added: "Thanks to you Kylie! You keep us giving all we want! You deserve the best of the best," and another simply said: "Beautiful," alongside a string of flame emojis.

