Kylie Minogue stuns in eye-catching jumpsuit for very special announcement The songstress floored fans

Kylie Minogue dazzled fans on Sunday with a stunning new look featuring a dreamy jumpsuit.

Taking to her Instagram, the All The Lovers hitmaker shared some very exciting news with her fans. She told her followers: "LOVERS I'm so excited to be working on a special Ghosts sketch for #RedNoseDay!! Don't miss it at 7pm GMT on Friday 17th March on @bbcone and @bbciplayer [heart emojis] @comicrelief."

For the special update, Kylie, 54, donned a figure-skimming black jumpsuit layered over a chic lace-trimmed cami top. She elevated her polished look with a gold paperclip chain necklace and stacks of dainty rings.

As for hair and makeup, the Aussie songstress debuted a lighter blonde colour which we suspect may be the result of a subtle hair transformation. A classic smokey eye and a slick of mauve lipstick completed her sultry look.

Kylie looked radiant

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on Kylie, with one writing: "Go queen," while a second enthused: "You're looking amazing, gorgeous."

"Looking great too," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Omg this is the best!!!"

This isn't the first time Kylie has seriously impressed fans with her sartorial choices. Only last week the former soap star made a statement at Paris Fashion Week wearing a gorgeous velvet mini dress from Italian designer, Miu Miu.

The star commanded attention

Kylie looked the epitome of Parisian chic in her bow-embellished number which she teamed with a matching overcoat, a mini white leather handbag and a pair of black velvet vertiginous heels.

She wore her hair styled in beach waves and added some extra va-va-voom with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings. Perfection!

Fans adored Kylie's moment in the 'City of Lights,' with one writing: "The goddess emerges," while a second gushed: "Stunning as always."

A third chimed in: "Such a babe," and a fourth simply commented: "So elegant Kylie."

