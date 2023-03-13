Kylie Minogue stuns in eye-catching jumpsuit for very special announcement

Phoebe Tatham
Aussie fashionista Kylie Minogue debuted yet another gorgeous look on Sunday ahead of her very special appearance on BBC's hit comedy, Ghosts.
Taking to her Instagram, the All The Lovers hitmaker shared some very exciting news with her fans. She told her followers: "LOVERS I'm so excited to be working on a special Ghosts sketch for #RedNoseDay!! Don't miss it at 7pm GMT on Friday 17th March on @bbcone and @bbciplayer [heart emojis] @comicrelief."
For the special update, Kylie, 54, donned a figure-skimming black jumpsuit layered over a chic lace-trimmed cami top. She elevated her polished look with a gold paperclip chain necklace and stacks of dainty rings.
As for hair and makeup, the Aussie songstress debuted a lighter blonde colour which we suspect may be the result of a subtle hair transformation. A classic smokey eye and a slick of mauve lipstick completed her sultry look.
Kylie looked radiant
Fans and friends raced to heap praise on Kylie, with one writing: "Go queen," while a second enthused: "You're looking amazing, gorgeous."
"Looking great too," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Omg this is the best!!!"
This isn't the first time Kylie has seriously impressed fans with her sartorial choices. Only last week the former soap star made a statement at Paris Fashion Week wearing a gorgeous velvet mini dress from Italian designer, Miu Miu.
The star commanded attention
Kylie looked the epitome of Parisian chic in her bow-embellished number which she teamed with a matching overcoat, a mini white leather handbag and a pair of black velvet vertiginous heels.
She wore her hair styled in beach waves and added some extra va-va-voom with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings. Perfection!
Fans adored Kylie's moment in the 'City of Lights,' with one writing: "The goddess emerges," while a second gushed: "Stunning as always."
A third chimed in: "Such a babe," and a fourth simply commented: "So elegant Kylie."
